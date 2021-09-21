Scoring exclusively in the first half, Affton was able to secure a shutout win against Pacific Tuesday.
Affton (5-1) hosted the nonleague boys soccer contest, topping the Indians (4-4), 3-0.
Drew Stephens recorded the shutout for the Cougars, making two saves.
Goals were scored by Jack Laue, Edi Mahmutovic and Jackson Wilburs.
Sean LaRose and Wilburs each recorded an assist.
Pacific next plays in the Hillsboro Tournament, starting Tuesday with the first round of pool play against Lutheran South at 5:15 p.m.