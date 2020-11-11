It was the aptly named Advance advancing to the MSHSAA Class 1 volleyball title match Friday after a three-set win over New Haven.
The defending Class 1 state champion swept the Lady Shamrocks, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7.
“Advance is the real deal,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “They are fast, scrappy and well-coached. Their setter does a lot of good things and puts their hitters into very good positions. They have girls who flat out can put away the ball. They might be Class 1, but they could compete with any team at any level.”
Advance (35-1-2) beat Lesterville (25-11-2) in the title match in four games, 25-13, 25-15, 18-25, 25-8.
New Haven fell to 11-14-3 with the loss and moved into Saturday morning’s third-place match against Midway.
The Lady Shamrocks had more errors, 20, than kills, 16, while hitting -.045 for the match.
Natalie Covington was the New Haven kills leader with five.
Ellie Westermeyer was next with three kills. Hannah Rethemeyer and Lexi Feldmann each had two kills. Lucy Hoener and Emma Brez posted one kill apiece.
Peyton Sumpter was the digs leader with 10. Hoener was next with seven and Westermeyer had six. Covington ended with four digs and Maria Sheible chipped in with two.
Rethemeyer had the lone New Haven block.
Westermeyer picked up eight assists. Covington was next with two and Sumpter added one.
Sheible served a pair of aces.
New Haven hit -.088 in the first game, -.069 in the second and .038 in the final game.
Meanwhile, Advance hit .477 for the match. The Lady Hornets notched 40 kills and six errors on 76 attempts.
Advance hit .400 in the first game, .455 in the second and .500 in the third game.
Nyah Wilson led the attack with 12 kills while hitting .588.
Meadow Morse and Alyssa Miles each recorded 10 kills.
Chloe LaRue and Alandry Below had three kills apiece. Abigail Kennedy had two kills.
Below ended with 26 assists. Miles was next with three, Morse and Wilson each added two, and Larue and Jadeyn Metcalf had one assist apiece.
Morse served two aces. Wilson, Below and Kaylee Cline each had one.
Wilson had 15 digs to pace the defense. Below was next with 12. Miles picked up nine, Morse had eight, LaRue added three and Danielle Markham had two digs.
Wilson posted three block assists. Metcalf ended with two. LaRue, Below, Morse, Miles and Alexis Hoffman each had one block assist.
New Haven moved to Saturday morning’s third-place match.
“It probably wasn’t as tough as Borgia and Hermann had to do in playing back-to-back,” Hoener said. “We had some time to think about it and regroup. We still could finish our season with a win”