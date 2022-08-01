For the first time in five seasons, Washington girls basketball will have a new head coach.
Adam Meyer has been promoted to the position after spending the last nine years as an assistant coach on the boys basketball team.
The program was led for the past five seasons by Doug Light, who retired following the 2021-22 school year. During his final season, the team won Light’s 600th career game as a head coach.
Meyer helped boys basketball Head Coach Grant Young and fellow assistant Bill Juengel lead the Blue Jays to a Class 6 district championship in 2020.
“I’m super excited,” Meyer said. “I haven’t been this excited in a long time. Talking to Coach (Doug) Light and Coach Young, taking over the girls program was something that certainly was possible down the road. It’s just happening sooner than I expected. After working the girls camp earlier this summer, I told my wife that it would be unbelievable to coach these kids one day. I feel very blessed to get this opportunity.”
In addition to coaching, Meyer has worked for the district a physical education instructor at South Point Elementary.
He is a graduate of St. Francis Borgia High School. As a player, he was part of the Knights’ 1997-98 state championship team as a senior and the 1994-95 third-place team as a freshman.
“We are excited to announce that Adam Meyer will be leading our girls basketball program into the future,” Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman said. “He has been an integral part of our boys basketball program for many years and we look forward to him leading our girls program. He has established great relationships with the male athletes in the basketball program and we look forward to him doing the same in our girls program.”
Light, a member of the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and received the 2021-22 Ryan Shaw National High School Basketball Coaches Association Missouri Coach of the Year award.
Light previously coached at Union, St. Francis Borgia, Parkway South, Jefferson City and Helias. He also retired as a teacher after the 2021-22 year.
“I developed some health issues in the past few years and decided it was time to take care of those issues,” Light said. “Also, I have three wonderful grandchildren and a fourth on the way that I want to spend more time with, which will require lots of travel since they live out east. I’ve been very blessed in my coaching career. I’ve coached great kids and had great assistants to work with.”
The Lady Jays had a combined record of 39-92 during Light’s five seasons at the helm.
“I’m pleased with how we’ve built the girls program at Washington back up,” Light said. “Those girls have worked hard to get it there. I’m really happy and excited for Adam Meyer. I’ve known him since he was a little kid and had the opportunity to coach him in my time at Borgia. He’s a quality person and the girls are fortunate to have him leading the program. He will do great things. I wish him and the girls all the best.”
The Lady Jays have been steadily rebuilding under Light after the team graduated nine seniors from the 2018 squad. The team won one game in 2018-19, two games the year after that, then eight and last year finished with a 13-14 record.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the girls and getting to know them,” Meyer said. “The high school kids we have now, from what I’ve seen, are excited about where the program is and are willing to work hard to make the program the best that it can be. I’ll bring some new ideas and a lot of energy to the program. Hopefully that energy will carry over to the girls. We have some talented girls coming back to the varsity team and some younger players coming up. There’s talent spread out throughout the younger classes, which hopefully will allow us to compete well for years to come.”
Previous assistants for the girls basketball team, Nicole Desmond, Chad Briggs, Sarah Sever and Lee Engmann, are all expected to remain with the program.
“We have a lot of good people in our program,” Meyer said. “I want every level to do well and have success. I plan on being here a while and I want to build a winning culture throughout the program.”
Adam has been a name beneficial for the program in the past. Adam Fischer, currently the WHS girls soccer and girls golf head coach, led the basketball Lady Jays to four straight district titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.