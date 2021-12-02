Averaging 23 points per game, University City senior guard Larry Abbey earned the KLPW MVP award at the 69th annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament Saturday.
Abbey also led the 11-member Washington Missourian all-tournament team.
For the three games, Abbey went 25-28 from the free-throw line, handed out 17 assists, grabbed four rebounds and added five steals.
He scored 23 points in Wednesday’s win over Gateway City Elite and netted 29 in the semifinal win over Borgia Friday.
In the title contest, Abbey had 17 points and dished out 10 assists with three steals.
Joining Abbey on the all-tournament team from University City were Carlton Thomas and Jayden Creighton.
Thomas, a senior forward, averaged 22.3 points per game with five rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Creighton, a freshman forward, averaged 7.7 points, two rebounds and two blocked shots per game.
Representing Ft. Zumwalt North were senior forward Connor Turnbull and freshman guard Kobe Anderson.
Turnbull was the tournament’s leading scorer, averaging 24.7 points per game. The Butler University recruit also snagged 15.3 rebounds per game with 4.3 blocked shots and 1.7 assists per game. He ranked second in the tournament in rebounding.
Anderson averaged 11 points, 4.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 rebounds per game.
Host Borgia won the third-place game over Union and thus had two representatives on the all-tournament team.
Grant Schroeder, a junior, averaged 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hit eight three-point baskets, second in the tournament. Sophomore Adam Rickman averaged 15.3 points, nine rebounds, 3.7 assists, two blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game.
Union’s representative was senior post player Collin Gerdel. He averaged 18.7 points per game.
Gateway City Elite captured the consolation title over Washington. Arlandus Keyes, a senior guard, scored 30 points in his team’s win Saturday against Washington and was named to the all-tournament team.
Washington senior guard Alex Zanin, who averaged 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two assists per game, represented the Blue Jays on the all-tournament team.
Pacific won the seventh-place game, and the tournament’s leading rebounder, junior post player Quin Blackburn, represented the Indians on the all-tournament team.
Blackburn averaged 15 points, 15.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game.
Owensville, which placed eighth, was represented by senior guard Brendan Decker.
He averaged 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and one assist per game.
Gateway City Elite was awarded the sportsmanship award by a committee that watched every game.
“It was a great tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Thanks to Borgia Athletic Director Chris Arand for running a very successful tournament. There were great games and great crowds. It was a lot of fun.”