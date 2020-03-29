What school has won the most Missourian All-Area girls basketball top awards?
If you answered St. James, give yourself a point.
The Lady Tigers have won 13 different player of the year awards and eight coach of the year awards.
A total of nine players won those awards with nine of them taking place between 1991 and 2001.
Susan Rhea was player of the year in 1990-91 and 1991-92. Her sister, Amy Rhea, was player of the year in 1993-94 and 1994-95.
Bri Butery was player of the year in 1995-96, followed by Kim Woodruff in 1996-97, and Amy King in 1997-98.
Evelyn Laycock was player of the year in 1999-2000 and 2000-2001. Jennifer Bowen was player of the year in 2003-04 and 2004-05.
Since that time, the school has added one player of the year award. Devin Fuhring was honored for the 2016-17 season.
Three different St. James coaches have won the coach of the year award.
Bill Crabtree has won the coach of the year award four times and he is tied with Hermann’s Todd Anderson for the most coach of the year awards.
Crabtree was the top coach in 1990-91, 1991-92, 1995-96 and 1996-97.
Brad Conway, currently head coach at Jefferson City, won the award in 2001-02, 2003-04 and 2004-05.
Terry Wells was coach of the year in 2016-17. That year marked the most recent time a school swept player of the year and coach of the year honors in a season.
Overall, a school has had a player of the year and coach of the year in the same season 16 different times.
New Haven is next with six player of the year awards and five coach of the year awards. Three players, Kristina Bailey (2001-02 and 2002-03), Kathleen Scheer (2005-06, 2006-07 and 2007-08) and Rachel Steinhoff (2012-13) have won the player of the year awards.
Scheer, currently playing basketball professionally for the Hobart Chargers of Australia’s NBL1, is the only player to date to win player of the year honors more than twice in a row.
New Haven’s honored coaches have been Melanie Schmit (2000-01, 2003-04 and 2006-07), Dave Luecke (2011-12) and Doug Peirick (2012-13).
St. Francis Borgia Regional has won four player of the year and three coach of the year awards.
Janie Arand has been twice honored. She shared the award in 2012-13 and won in 2013-14.
Jayne Scanlan won the award in 1992-93 and Jill Unnerstall was the 1998-99 winner.
Duane Haddox was the coach of the year in 1997-98 and 1998-99.
Doug Light won the coach of the year award in 1992-93.
Washington, Sullivan and Hermann each have had two players of the year.
Washington’s winners were Kyra Hardesty in 2014-15 and Jackie Arnold in 2017-18.
Washington has had one coach of the year. Adam Fischer was honored in 2014-15.
Sullivan has had two players win the top award. Hailee Parks was the first in 2008-09. Mallory Shetley is the reigning player of the year for 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Jason Merkel has won four coach of the year awards (2005-06, 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2017-18).
Jordan Flora was this year’s coach of the year.
Hermann’s Shelby Winkelmann won the school’s only player of the year awards to date, in 2009-10 and 2010-11.
Hermann has won five coach of the year awards. Anderson is a four-time winner (2007-08, 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2013-14) and is tied with Crabtree for the most.
Andy Emmons won the coach of the year award for 2018-19.
Owensville has had one player of the year, Hailey Diestelkamp in 2015-16.
Diestelkamp is the reigning NCAA Division II player of the year at Drury University.
Owensville has won three coach of the year awards. Randy Crowe was the winner in 1993-94 and 1999-2000. Steve Tappmeyer was coach of the year in 2015-16, the year he led the Dutchgirls to third place in the Class 4 state tournament, defeating Incarnate Word Academy in the final game.
Union has never had a player of the year, but has had one coach of the year. Jon Pinnell was the 1994-95 winner.