Justin Mort and Tyler Kromer were part of a small special group in 2022.
The pair won two team state championships.
Mort and Kromer were usual starters for Todd Kleekamp’s Washington Post 218 Junior Legion state winners.
Mort started in goal and Kromer was a forward starter for Daniel Strohmeyer’s St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights, who won the Class 1 state title.
Post 218 Juniors win state title
Hosting the Missouri State Tournament, Post 218 won its fourth Junior Legion state title by shutting out Elsberry Post 226 Red in the championship game, 6-0.
Post 218 concluded the season with a 30-6 record, 11-1 in the Ninth District.
Four of Washington’s six setbacks came against the Elsberry Reds, a team if faced 10 times, including the district, zone and state championship series’. Washington went 6-4 in an evenly-matched rivalry.
Borgia wins Class 1
state boys soccer title
The other team state winner was St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer Knights (15-9).
Strohmeyer’s team had a rough road through the playoffs. The Knights edged past Missouri Military Academy and beat top-seeded Father Tolton Catholic in penalty kicks to win the district.
After routing Duchesne in the quarterfinals, Adam Rickman scored with just over a minute to play to lift Borgia past Bishop DuBourg in the semifinals. Rickman scored again, his third goal at the state venue, to lift Borgia to a 1-0 victory over Summit Christian Academy. It was Borgia’s first boys soccer state title and 23rd team title in MSHSAA sports.
Cheer Champs
Borgia’s cheer squad won its 11th MCCA title, 10th in a row, by winning the Class 2A Small title in Cape Girardeau.
Union was second in Class 4A Small while Washington and Pacific placed fifth in their respective classes.
Undefeated Champions
In individual sports, it was St. Clair’s year.
Two wrestlers, Ryan Meek (113) and Brock Woodcock (145) claimed state titles while going undefeated.
Meek, 53-0, earned an 8-3 decision over Cameron’s Caleb Husch in the title bout. Woodcock won his second consecutive state title by a 13-2 major decision against Mexico’s Keith Ransom.
On the girls side, Washington’s Julia Donnelly earned her second state medal by placing fourth at 110 pounds.
Other area state medalists included St Clair’s Cameron Simcox, Pacific’s Warren Fiedler, Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer, Sullivan’s Ty Shetley, Sullivan’s Jordan Rice and Owensville’s Michael Martin.
Post 297 Freshmen
finish as state runner-up
Recording the best-ever state finish in recent memory, Union Post 297’s Freshman Legion team finished second in the state tournament.
Union (24-6) fell to Ste. Genevieve Post 150 in the state tournament at Lathrop High School. The state run included a three-run rally to defeat Festus Post 253.
Washington Post 218 placed seventh in the same tournament.
Donnelly
finishes second
Washington’s Julia Donnelly wasn’t just a state-caliber wrestler, but also a top distance runner. She earned second in the MSHSAA Class 4 state cross country meet in Columbia in November.
Union’s Bryson Pickard medaled at 17th on the boys side.
Hermann’s girls finished second in Class 2 with Katy Menke and Amelia Uthlaut finishing second and third, respectively, in the individual standings.
Hermann volleyball
It was a big November for the Hermann volleyball team, which finished second to Jefferson in the Class 2 state tournament and was enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
State Track
St. Clair’s boys 400-meter relay team of Alex Reinwald, Noah Arndt, Skyler Sanders and Logan Smith led area entries at the Class 3, 4 and 5 Championships in Jefferson City, finishing second in Class 3. St. Clair’s Kylee Rampani was third in the Class 3 girls javelin. They led 14 area state medalists in the meet.
Post 218 Seniors
Washington just missed returning to the regional level in 2022, placing third in the state tournament at 32-8-2. Kent Getsee’s team went undefeated in Ninth District play and also won the Firecracker Invitational during the regular season.
The Post 218 baseball program had two other major happenings. The team started play on the upgraded Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, which received a turf infield prior to the season.
Thanks in part to the turf upgrade, the Post 218 baseball program announced intentions to make a bid to host a future Senior Legion regional tournament.
Washington softball
finishes third
A repeat for the Washington softball Lady Jays wasn’t in the cards this season.
Washington finished third in the Class 4 Championships, shutting out Warrenton, 10-0, in the third-place game.
The Lady Jays (34-4) suffered two of their losses to Helias, including a 5-1 setback in the state semifinals.
The team set several program records during the season.
Junior Taylor Brown set three of those marks, one as a pitcher with 20 wins and two as a batter with nine home runs and 61 runs batted in.
Sophomore Grace Molitor matched Brown with nine home runs to tie for that record and also set a new mark in walks with 21. Junior Maddie Guevara’s 49 stolen bases and junior Lacy Monzyk’s 53 runs scored were also new program bests.
Two other significant events took place for the program.
Grant Young took over for Philip King who left the program in the offseason to become director of the Four Rivers Career Center.
The team played its final season at Lakeview Park as work progressed on the new Washington baseball-softball complex at the site of the former South Point Elementary.
Sullivan football
For the first time since 2008, the Sullivan football Eagles (11-3) reached the state semifinals. The Eagles fell at Reeds Spring, 49-20.
Sullivan had to stop a St. Clair two-point conversion attempt to win in the district title game, 14-13, and then beat St. Charles West in the quarterfinals, 24-10.
Also in football, Union went unbeaten in the regular season, winning the FRC title, before falling in the Class 4 District 2 quarterfinals to Rockwood Summit.
Borgia and St. Clair both lost in district championship games.
Swimming medalists
Borgia had one girls and one boys medalist in the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships. Ava Mohart won two state swimming medals (sixth in 50 freestyle, eighth in 100 freestyle) in the state girls meet. Zach Posinski placed eighth in Class 1 boys swimming 200 individual medley finals.
Lady Shamrocks
Austin Peirick’s New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks advanced all the way to the Class 2 quarterfinals before falling to eventual runner-up Ellington (Southern Reynolds County) in Sikeston, 43-29.
New Haven (17-11) defeated Valle Catholic, 44-26, in the district final before moving past Oran in the sectional in Jackson, 48-41.
Union girls soccer
The Lady ’Cats continued their domination of the Four Rivers Conference, but Ursuline Academy ended the team’s district title streak in the district championship, 2-1.
Lady Jays golf
Washington girls golf team qualified as a team for state for the first time in program history. Washington shot 796 in the state tournament to place fifth in Class 3. Molly Buschmann tied for 33rd to lead the Lady Jays.
Washington
girls wrestling
In the final year of the one-class system for girls wrestling, Washington captured the District 2 title with 146 points, one point in front of Holt. Five Lady Jays finished fourth or higher with Annelise Obermark (135) winning a title.
Borgia wins Turkey
Tournament
For the first time since 2018, the host Borgia Knights won the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Boys Basketball Tournament. Borgia beat University City in the title game, 58-53. Adam Rickman was named the MVP.
The Knights followed up by beating Ft. Zumwalt South for the St. Charles West Tournament title, 68-56.
Cheer/Dance 21-22
Union’s JV cheer squad won the NCA Advanced JV/Freshman Game Performance Division in Dallas. In the MCCA Game Day Division, Union and Borgia both won state titles in their respective divisions.
In state dance competition, sponsored by MDTA, Borgia won its 12th state title, also taking the precision jazz competition. Washington was first in the Division 4 kick competition.
East Central
ECC men’s soccer won the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title and advanced to the Central District championship, falling to Heartland, Illinois, by a 2-1 score in the championship game in Park Hills. The Falcons defeated National Park, Arkansas, in the semifinals. ECC defeated St. Louis Community College to win the Region 16 title.
Joseph Benninger replaced Martin Clayes as ECC’s soccer head coach during the summer.
The school restarted its baseball program, finishing 21-26 and winning the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title. It won one game in the Plains District Tournament, beating Western Oklahoma.
The team played on campus at Taco Bell Field, which received turf during the spring and was completed during the summer.
Johnathan Mills led the Falcons during the first season, but stepped down in the fall. A replacement hadn’t been named at the time this story was written.
ECC volleyball finished second in the Region 16 Tournament, falling in five games to Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City.
College athletes
Union graduate Emily Gaebe helped the Saint Louis University women’s soccer team shoot up the national rankings and made the all-region third team.
Washington graduate Ryan Hoerstkamp caught his first touchdown pass for the Mizzou Tigers.
More field work
St. Francis Borgia received a new football/soccer field during the summer. Plans were announced for Union and Washington to replace their turf and for St. Clair to add a turf baseball/softball facility.
Girls tennis
Washington added girls tennis to give the school eight sports in the fall. The Lady Jays played their inaugural season at Phoenix Park.