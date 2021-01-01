Who won’t be glad to see 2020 come to a conclusion?
The final record for 2020 will include many of the biggest challenges faced in quite some time. In sports, that includes the COVID-19 pandemic, sports shutdowns, the return of sports and quarantines. The year was challenging for sports teams and leagues around the world.
While there were many challenges, there also were positives. Below are some of the highlights, and issues of the year.
• Year of the Virus — COVID-19 easily was the biggest story of 2020. The virus, which first was seen in Wuhan, China, traveled worldwide, shutting down sports at all levels.
Locally, the first response by MSHSAA was to limit attendance for the Classes 1-3 basketball championships and the Class 4-5 quarterfinals.
The larger classes had their seasons end after the quarterfinal round and MSHSAA followed by canceling the spring sports season. It marked the start of a two-month span without area sports.
High School sports returned for the fall, but many individuals and schools were forced to miss all, or significant portions of the season due to the virus and associated quarantines. St. Francis Borgia Regional’s softball team saw its season end early. Borgia, St. Clair, Union, Pacific and Sullivan all had to miss games due to the virus.
MSHSAA made massive changes to its playoffs to accommodate changes to championship locations and adjustments to the tournament formats to limit the number of teams heading to any one location.
Still, COVID-19 cases and quarantines created many situations in the playoffs. St. Francis Borgia Regional softball and Cuba football were notable teams which had to skip playoff games.
On a professional level, leagues were halted, and when they returned, they played with no fans or very few fans in the stands. This has been the case around the world with various leagues. Nearly all of the teams showed major losses of revenue due to not having fans.
• Sullivan Softball — Sullivan made a push for school sports program of the year. The softball Lady Eagles claimed the school’s first MSHSAA Class 3 state softball title, beating Savannah, 2-1.
Sullivan finished with a 21-9 record.
The Lady Eagles won their district over Salem and then beat Logan-Rogersville on the road in the new Class 3 quarterfinals, 4-0.
Playing at home in the semifinals Sullivan advanced with a 4-1 win over Bowling Green.
• Sullivan’s First Wrestling Champion — Sullivan senior Evan Shetley claimed his school’s first-ever boys wrestling state title, winning the Class 2 crown at 182 pounds.
Shetley (182) defeated Jake Evinger of Odessa, 3-2, in the Class 2 title match. He completed the season with a 45-1 record.
Shetley currently is on the Oklahoma State wrestling roster.
Sullivan’s Tristan Brown also wrestled for a state title, but lost a 2-1 decision to Monett’s Harrison Merriman in the 285-pound title bout.
Pacific’s Callum Sitek also reached a state championship match, losing a 5-1 decision to Nevada’s Cayden Auch in Class 3 at 152 pounds.
• Union’s Football Run — For the first time since 1983, the Union football Wildcats advanced to the state semifinal round. The Wildcats of Justin Grahl fell to MICDS in the Class 4 semifinals, 56-20, to conclude the campaign at 7-5.
The Wildcats lost their first two games before coming back to win the next two. Union’s 41-40 win at Pacific was one of the area games of the year.
Making a long run into the playoffs was the last thing on the players’ minds following a 53-13 loss at Owensville Oct. 9. The team skipped its final two games against St. James and Hermann due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines. However, Union came back stronger than ever from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Seeded second in Class 4 District 2, Union started its playoff run with a 42-0 shutout of Clayton. The Wildcats then came back from a 20-7 deficit in the fourth quarter to edge Sullivan, 21-20.
In the district championship game, the Wildcats stunned John Burroughs, dominating most of the way in a 26-7 win.
Returning to Stierberger Stadium, Union knocked out Festus, 34-25, to win in the quarterfinals.
• Top Girl — By finishing fourth in the girls’ tournament, Washington’s Mia Reed (110) became the area’s highest finisher in the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships. Reed, also a standout distance runner, went 38-3 during her junior season.
She was not the first female to earn a state medal, however. St. Clair’s Randi Beltz twice medaled when wrestling had only one state event.
Reed also earned a state medal during the MSHSAA Class 5 cross country championships, finishing 12th. It was her third state medal in cross country. She also has two medals at the MSHSAA Track and Field Championships.
Reed signed to continue her athletic career at Missouri Baptist University.
• Getsee’s Gamble — After COVID-19 forced the Missouri American Legion Commission to cancel sanctioned baseball this summer, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion manager worked to put together a loose association of baseball teams to play games this summer.
The alliance, consisting of normal Legion programs, club teams and travel programs, was able to get a full season of baseball put together and bring some form of confidence that sports could take place in the midst of the pandemic.
• Borgia Volleyball — The defending Class 3 state champions got boosted to the New Class 5 this season and made a big run through the regular season.
Borgia defeated Willard for the Borgia Tournament title and Hermann for the Hermann Tournament crown. The Lady Knights finished second in the Ozark Grand Slam to defending Class 4 state champion Nixa.
Borgia won a five-game thriller in Hermann near the end of the regular season, and then topped that with a 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16 epic win over perennial state power Lafayette.
Beyond the district level, the Lady Knights defeated Jackson and Cor Jesu Academy in sectional action.
Nixa stopped Borgia in the inaugural Class 5 semifinals. The Lady Knights bounced back to defeat conference rival St. Dominic for third place.
• New Queens of the FRC — St. Clair volleyball ended Hermann’s run at the top of the Four Rivers Conference. St. Clair needed five games to edge the Lady Bearcats, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12.
However, St. Clair was not among three Four Rivers Conference teams to advance in the postseason. Hermann, New Haven and Owensville won district titles and advanced in the new five-class playoffs.
Hermann and New Haven both made it to the state tournament in Cape Girardeau. Hermann ended third in Class 2 while New Haven was fourth in Class 1.
• Postseason Hoops — Sullivan’s girls had the last area team in the playoffs, falling in the Class 4 quarterfinals.
Washington had one of its most successful seasons in quite some time and advanced to its Class 4 district semifinals along with the Borgia Knights.
Borgia won the Washington Tournament while Washington beat the Knights to win the Union Tournament.
• MSHSAA Changes — It was an eventful year for MSHSAA even without the pandemic. The sanctioning organization shelved the 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools, instead opting for a championship factor formula which could push schools up as many as two classes. Borgia’s volleyball team was one of the programs getting the maximum elevation for success, playing in the new Class 5.
MSHSAA went to five classes in many of the sports this season as well, making many new postseason rivalries.
In volleyball, the state association went to a best-of-five format. Due to that, state play abandoned the traditional pool play system for the state tournament.
However, the new system had some teething problems. The Washington School District had an enrollment error, submitting more students than were at Washington High School. That affected multiple fall sports teams (softball, cross country, volleyball, boys soccer) as well as both basketball and wrestling teams for the winter.
Washington’s appeal was denied in early December, forcing Washington to play at higher levels for the remainder of the school year.
• Neier to the Hall — Borgia boys basketball Head Coach Dave Neier was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Neier, a Borgia graduate, has been the head coach with the school since the 1987-88 season. He’s won over 700 games and five state titles.
Neier became the third Borgia coach in two years to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. He joined football coach Dale Gildehaus and volleyball coach Mike Tyree. Oddly, all three started as head coaches in the same school year.
While the hall of fame inducted one coach, another local sports personality passed away. Alvin “Squeaky” Marquart, a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a fan, died June 13 at the age of 86.
• Washington, St. Clair Football — Washington was one of the few area programs to play a complete regular season and the Blue Jays lost only once during the regular season, falling to Ft. Zumwalt North.
The Blue Jays earned the top seed for its Class 5 district tournament. Washington lost to Battle in the district championship game.
St. Clair missed two games due to COVID-19 quarantines, but won the remaining ones.
Even with an unbeaten season, the Bulldogs were seeded second in their district to Park Hills Central. St. Clair reached the district championship game, falling to Cardinal Ritter.
Also reaching a district title game was Borgia. The Knights beat Winfield and Priory in the Class 3 District 3 Tournament before losing to Lutheran North.
• Baby Birds — With seven freshmen making significant contributions, the Washington softball Lady Jays had a huge season in 2020. Washington won 18 games in a row at one point.
St. Joseph’s Academy ended Washington’s season in the district tournament.
• NJCAA to Spring — It was a big year for East Central College, although most of the moves came off the field.
The school moved to fill spots in its two new programs. Women’s soccer (starting with the 2020-21 school year) and baseball (2021-22) were added at the end of 2019. The school hired Martin Clayes to lead the soccer program and Brandon Rains to coach the baseball team.
However, most East Central events were called off. The softball Falcons went 3-7 before the season was halted by COVID-19 April 3. NJCAA additionally postponed its fall season until the winter and spring of 2021.
• Lady ’Cats Win Titles — Led by tournament MVP Reagan Rapert, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats won the title of the Borgia Tournament. Union also captured the Lutheran South Tournament to start the year.
• Tournament Without a Host — Due to COVID-19 protocols and quarantines, the Union softball Lady ’Cats couldn’t play in their own tournament at the start of 2020.
• Return to Hoops — After abruptly stopping after the Class 4 and Class 5 quarterfinals, basketball returned with fan restrictions in November. Borgia’s 68th Annual Pepsi Turkey Tournament ran with fan restrictions. University City, the third seed, won the event by beating top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North. Jalen Hampton was named the event MVP.
Borgia won the third-place game by beating Washington and Union won the consolation title over Pacific.
The tournament had a first as well. Gateway City Elite became the first team to be entered into the tournament and not play a single game due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Returning to action along with basketball was wrestling and girls swimming. This marked a first for wrestling as the girls season officially was split away from the boys. In recent years, girls could wrestle with the boys, but had gender-specific postseason events.
• Year of the Sim — The Missourian sports staff simulated the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (the real one was canceled due to COVID-19). In the paper’s four-part series, Louisville defeated Purdue in the title game, 77-65. The 1990 Avalon Hill board game “March Madness” was used to simulate the 68-team tournament.
After that, the staff hosted an eight-team Diamond Mind simulation baseball league. Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush won the Frank Saucier Division title while Bill Battle’s Missourian Liners won the Lefty Martin Division.
In the postseason, both were beaten in the semifinals. Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King swept the Crush while Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders took four in a row from the Liners.
In the consolation semifinals, Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights beat Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers while Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen topped Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers.