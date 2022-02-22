After one day and two rounds of wrestling, 18 local athletes are still standing at the MSHSAA state wrestling championships.
Washington has the most combined boys and girls still active in the tournament among local teams with nine wrestlers, five Class 3 boys and four Class 1 girls, making it through Thursday’s action. There is only one class of girls wrestling.
Pacific has five boys still in the running in the Class 3 boys tournament and Union has one.
Three St. Clair boys are still wrestling, all in the Class 2 championship bracket.
Thursday’s first-round winners, advancing to the quarterfinals included:
• Girls 110 pounds — Washington’s Julia Donnelly in a 4-0 decision over Blue Springs South’s Gabby Hampton.
• Girls 135 pounds — Washington’s Annelise Obermark in a 1:58 pin over Lathrop’s McKayla Knight.
• Class 2 boys 113 pounds — St. Clair’s Ryan Meek in a 57-second pin over Fulton’s Cameron Cumins.
• Class 2 boys 145 pounds — St. Clair’s Brock Woodcock in a 1:10 pin over Clinton’s Triston Switzer.
• Class 2 boys 160 pounds — St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox in a 27-second pin over Moberly’s Gage St. Clair.
• Class 3 boys 120 pounds — Pacific’s Ethan Flaherty in a 3:39 pin over Carl Junction’s Max Matthews.
• Class 3 boys 132 pounds — Pacific’s Warren Fiedler in a 2:51 pin over Smithville’s Jeffery Kobel.
• Class 3 boys 152 pounds — Washington’s Casey Olszowka in a 4:27 pin over Warrensburg’s Aiden Walker.
• Class 3 boys 285 pounds — Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer in a 36-second pin over North Point’s Alec Gittemeier.
• Class 3 boys 285 pounds —Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff in a 1:26 pin over Hazelwood East’s Craig Bell.
In girls action, Washington’s Kendra Bliss (120 pounds) and Paytin Welsh (194) advanced through the first round of wrestlebacks after losses in the first round.
In Class 3 boys, Pacific’s Timothy Link (106) and Dominic Calvin (182), Union’s Gabe Hoekel (145) and Washington’s Couper Deckard (113), Devon Deckelman (126) and Joey Avitia (195) all advanced past the first consolation round.
After a first round loss in a 3:39 pin by Liberty’s Julia Breedon, Bliss took a medical forfeit victory over Cassville’s Kailey Atherton to advance to Friday.
Welsh dropped a 14-1 major decision to Platte County’s KayLyn Munn, but then won in a 4:46 pin over Lafayette’s Derriona Johnson.
Link lost in 1:26 pin by Warrenton’s Joshua Kassing, but then scored a 1:51 pin over Glendale’s Bradley Hiteshew.
Deckard fell in the first round by an 18-3 technical fall to Whitfield’s Yashua Amen. He came back to score a 2:37 pin over McDonald County’s Jose Mendoza Garcia.
Deckelman started with a loss in a 0:53 pin by Smithville’s Kolby McClain, but came back with a 12-0 major decision to beat Ladue’s David Ciorba.
Hoekel lost his opener in a 0:41 pin by Farmington’s Trace Dunlap, but came back to win a 17-3 major decision over Parkway West’s Tim Tullock.
Calvin lost a 9-2 decision to Glendale’s Colman Ebisch before winning a 3-2 decision over Parkway North’s Tyler Jones.
Avitia fell in the first round to a 3:13 pin by Platte County’s Jaydon Walls. He scored a wrestleback win by a 7-4 decision over Hazelwood East’s Kaleb Strong.
Eliminated wrestlers include:
• Girls 120 pounds — Pacific’s Zoe Fisher after a 0:59 pin by Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick and a 2:49 pin by Fulton’s Rylee Baker.
• Girls 174 pounds — Washington’s Shelby Whitacre after a 1:14 pin by Rockwood Summit’s Jaylah Walker and a 1:28 pin by Waynesville’s Marisa Gonzalas.
• Class 1 boys 145 pounds — St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Braxtyn Frankenberg after a 0:42 pin by Richmond’s Elijah Sanders and a 2:40 pin by Plattsburg’s Caden McLallen.
• Class 1 boys 152 pounds — Borgia’s Estiven Levin in a 3:14 pin by Maysville’s Brendan Barton and 9-4 decision to Warsaw’s Hudson Karr.
• Class 1 boys 160 pounds — Borgia’s Joseph Volmert after a 2:35 pin by Summit Christian’s Jeremiah Smith and a 2:50 pin by Lawson’s Keegan Holder.
• Class 1 boys 285 pounds — Borgia’s Hunter Smith in a 4:09 pin by Adrian’s William Brown and 1:19 pin by South Harrison’s Jarrett Eivins.
• Class 2 boys 120 pounds — St. Clair’s Creek Hughes in a 2:59 pin by Helias’ Carter Prenger (2:59) and an 8-4 decision loss to Moberly’s Tyler James.
• Class 2 boys 132 pounds — St. Clair’s Gavin Shoemate took a medical forfeit in both matches against Excelsior Springs’ Landen Davis and Kirksville’s Ben Amerman.
• Class 2 boys 138 pounds — St. Clair’s Bass Hughes by an 18-1 technical fall to Seneca’s Andrew Manley and a 4-3 decision loss to Benton’s Ethan Nash.
• Class 2 boys 170 pounds — St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders after a 2:38 pin by Reeds Spring’s Evan Wilson and a 1:38 pin by Wright City’s Demetrice Lenoir.
• Class 3 boys 106 pounds — Washington’s Parker Kelpe after a 0:33 pin by North Point’s Kaden Purler and a 4:06 pin by Willard’s Shawn Lang.
• Class 3 boys 220 pounds — Pacific’s Blake McKay by a 0:42 pin by Warrenton’s Kyler Flowers and a 3:55 pin by Willard’s Alec Nunez.