Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton has confirmed skeletal remains found in March have been identified as Margaret A. Unger, who was originally reported missing on April 19, 2010
Pelton said DNA was used to identify the remains and next of kin have been notified.
On March 22, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Turkey Run Road, St. Clair, MO, for reported discovery of human remains.
Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted an extensive search of the wooded area and confirmed the remains were human bones.
The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.