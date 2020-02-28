The state of Missouri is in a unique situation with five of the seven statewide offices being held by men who were not elected to their current office.
Of the six statewide offices up for election in 2020, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the only officeholder to have been elected.
The other five have either ascended to their seat or were appointed.
Gov. Mike Parson took over the top elected office on June 1, 2018, after former governor Eric Greitens resigned.
Parson, who was then serving as lieutenant governor, then appointed former State Sen. Mike Kehoe to serve as lieutenant governor.
In November 2018, Attorney General Josh Hawley won a seat in the U.S. Senate and his office was left vacant.
Parson turned to Eric Schmitt, who was then serving as state treasurer, to fill the post as the state’s top cop.
The vacancy then opened in the treasurer’s office was filled when Parson appointed former State Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, also a former budget committee chairman.
All six of the statewide officials are Republicans and have filed for election. They all face Democratic challengers in November and a few face primary contests in August.
Governor
Gov. Mike Parson will face Raleigh Ritter, Seneca, and James W. Neely, Cameron, in the primary.
Sitting Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Columbia, has filed to run for governor. She will face Jimmie Matthews and Antoin Johnson, both of St. Louis, in the Democratic primary.
Libertarian Rik Combs, Lohman, will also seek election to the governor’s office.
Lt. Governor
Incumbent Mike Kehoe, Jefferson City, has filed for election and will face Arnie C. Dienhoff, O’Fallon, in the Republican primary.
Gregory Upchurch, St. Charles, is the only Democrat to have filed and Bill Slantz, also of St. Charles, will run as a Libertarian.
Secretary of State
Incumbent Jay Ashcroft, Jefferson City, has filed for election and as of Friday, did not have a Republican primary opponent.
Democrat Yinka Faleti, St. Louis, is the lone Democrat to file for the office.
Treasurer
Just weeks after his first year in office, treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Cassville, has filed for a full term and currently does not have a Republican primary opponent.
Vicki Lorenz Englund, St. Louis will run for treasurer on the Democratic ticket.
Attorney General
Incumbent Eric Schmitt, Kirkwood, has filed for re-election and thus far is the only Republican to do so.
On the Democratic side, Rich Finneran and Elad Gross, both of St. Louis, will face each other in the August primary.
Election
Missouri lawmakers are term limited to eight years in a specific office.
Filing for the election opened Tuesday, Feb. 25, and will remain open until March 31.
The primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.