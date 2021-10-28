The Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame inducted six new members during a program Thursday, Oct. 21, in Columbia, sponsored by the Missouri Press Association and the University Of Missouri School of Journalism.
Because of the pandemic, the induction program was not held in 2020. The three members selected last year and the three 2021 inductees were honored in a ceremony and reception held in the Sam B. Cook Hall in the new State Historical Society of Missouri’s Center for Missouri Studies.
It was the 17th group of inductees since the founding of the Hall of Fame in 2005 in Washington, where it was located for 10 years before the program was moved to the MU School of Journalism.
The 2020 inductees were Christine M. Cannella, John L. Dengler and Odell Mitchell Jr. The 2021 inductees were Marie Hansen, John Sleezer and Julie Smith.
Cannella was a photographer for the Leavenworth Times and Kansas City Star. She was the first woman to be on the photo staff of the Kansas City Star. Her photo of a fireman rescuing a 7-month-old child in Leavenworth was published in newspapers around the world.
Dengler was on the staff of the St. Louis Globe-Democrat as a photographer and feature page designer. When the Globe-Democrat closed, he joined the staff of the Springfield News-Leader and later had a freelance business, focusing chiefly on the outdoors, conservation and the environment.
Mitchell was a photographer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for 24 years. In his career, he covered a wide variety of news events, and he has taught photography to high school and college students. He lives in O’Fallon, Illinois.
Hansen joined the staff of the Louisville Courier-Journal after graduating from MU. She was a photographer and photo editor. In 1942, she joined the photo staff of Life as the third woman photographer to be hired by the magazine. She was assigned to the White House during most of World War II. Then-Gen. Eisenhower chose one of Hansen’s portraits of him as his official photograph. Later she was a partner with her husband as a writer/photographer team in touring Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.
Sleezer was an Army photographer before taking his first job as a photojournalist in Kansas in 1980. After graduating from Kansas State University, he joined the staff of the Philadelphia Inquirer. He then became the chief photojournalist at the Columbia Daily Tribune before joining the staff of the Kansas City Star, where he spent 31 years, mostly photographing the Royals and Chiefs. He also served in editor positions. He won many national awards.
Smith, of Jefferson City, began her photography career at a young age and worked in a photo shop before joining the staff of the Jefferson City News Tribune. She has covered a wide range of community events, and in December 2021 she will celebrate her 32nd anniversary with the News Tribune. Smith as been awarded a number of photo awards, including being named Jefferson City’s Chamber of Commerce Exceptional Employee of the Year, which included a parade for “Julie Smith Day.”