This year’s rising seniors at Washington High School can take a sigh of relief in knowing that some of the most iconic events of their senior year will still take place this summer.
Now that Gov. Mike Parson has lifted the statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the School District of Washington has finalized its plans for Washington High School seniors.
The school district informed The Missourian of its plans for prom, senior parade, baccalaureate and graduation.
Prom
Prom will be held at the KC Hall in Washington Thursday, June 25, from 7 to 9 p.m., with coronation at 8 p.m.
Tickets will be limited to seniors and their guests, and there is a capacity of 400 for ticket sales. If more than 400 tickets are sold, a waiting list will be started, according to the district.
While normal attire for prom is tuxedos and formal dresses, the dress code for prom has been changed slightly given the changing scenarios. Other dress code options are a dress shirt and pants and/or a dress, the district said.
“We do not want to create more stress on families trying to rent a tux or buy a dress if they have not already purchased these items,” Dr. Kelle McCallum, WHS principal said.
Tickets for prom will be $20 per person. Appetizers will be served that evening. A formal meal will not be included.
Whether or not dancing will still be allowed is still up in the air, according to McCallum.
“We are discussing if dancing will happen at the event,” McCallum said. “We cannot guarantee social distancing guidelines if dancing is involved.”
She added that WHS and the district are asking seniors and families to consider that fact before deciding whether or not the senior should attend prom.
Tickets for prom can be purchased and picked up Wednesday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WHS at the West Wing “drive-thru location.”
Graduation
Graduation for WHS seniors will be held Saturday, June 27, at Scanlan Stadium at WHS.
Each student will be allowed seven tickets for guests to attend graduation.
“While we are increasing the number of tickets per graduate, we encourage students to invite only immediate family members in order to protect guests who may be in higher risk groups,” McCallum said. “Seating in the bleachers will be open, but we ask that you sit with your family and socially distance from other families in attendance.”
WHS will livestream the graduation for those unable to attend and link will be made available on the school district’s website and social media pages prior to graduation.
Parking for the graduation will be available on campus, the 14th Street commuter lot and street parking around campus. There will be no parking on Highway 47.
According to the district, there will be no shuttle bus service available this year. There will be reserved handicap parking in the Blue Jay lot near the stadium/concession stand parking lot.
Graduates should park and assemble at the Washington Middle School. Instructions for graduation will be given at the graduation ticket pickup.
The graduation ticket pickup date will be held in conjunction with the prom ticket date Wednesday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WHS.
Senior Events
A senior parade will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 5 p.m. The parade route will follow the Homecoming parade route through Downtown Washington and end at the WHS Scanlan Stadium gates.
WHS baccalaureate will be held at First Christian Church of Washington, located at 6890 Highway 100. All seniors are invited to the optional event for the Class of 2020.