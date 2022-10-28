Franklin County voters got the chance to see the two candidates for the District 26 state Senate seat on stage together.
Republican Ben Brown and Democrat John Kiehne shared their ideas during a candidate forum Wednesday at Union High School. The forum was sponsored by the county’s chambers of commerce ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
Brown, a Washington resident who owns Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield, spoke about getting involved in politics after the pandemic, which included testifying in legislative hearings.
He was involved in a lawsuit that resulted in a Cole County circuit judge ruling in November 2021 that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services unconstitutionally granted too much power to individual local health officials and directors.
“Before that, I might have thought it was pointless running for office, how much can one person really do?” he said. “But I was able to prove to myself that one person can make a difference. It just takes a whole lot of grit and determination, and, unfortunately, you’ve got to be willing to put a target on your back.”
Kiehne, a Eureka musician, said working for 15 years protecting children who are victims of domestic violence led him into politics. That includes dealing with government agencies, health care providers, social work agencies, law enforcement and the judicial system.
“These issues affect families and children, day after day after day,” he said. “There are real people out there that have real problems. And that is why I have gotten involved in politics — to try to make people aware of the fact that there are resources available they may not have know about, to advocate for more resources for people who don’t have access to them, so, hopefully, our communities can grow and prosper.”
Candidates were asked how Missouri government has either overspent or under utilized its resources.
Brown said the state budget has gone from $20 billion to $48 billion in the last decade.
“I don’t know about all of you, I personally don’t think we’re getting double the value out of our state government right now,” he said. “There’s a real lack of accountability, and I think that’s what we really need to bring back to government.”
Kiehne pointed out that the largest growth has come in federal funds, which have increased to $23.7 billion in the fiscal year 2023 state budget from $9.5 billion in 2019.
“We have been tragically underfunded, and, unfortunately, that put the taxpayers in a very unfortunate situation,” he said. “You don’t want to pay more taxes, but our services are not being well funded or well run.”
Kiehne suggested looking through budgets and talking to department heads to help learn why state government departments are not running smoothly and how to get them needed funds, while looking to lessen funding if it is not needed. “But we cannot depend on federal funding to bail us out every time there’s a crisis,” he said.
Brown also suggested Missouri consider “truth in taxation” laws that require local entities to let people know about tax rate proposals and allow taxpayers to limit tax increases.
“That’s the only way we can truly hold our government accountable,” Brown said.
Candidates were also asked how they would address a skills gap and attract more talent to the state as a legislator.
One reason it is hard to find people to work is difficulty in finding affordable child care, Kiehne said.
“If you don’t have a family member that you can lean on or a teenage daughter to watch the kids, that is often a barrier for working folks who are in a situation where it may be cheaper for one person to stay home and watch the kids instead of trying to work and not being able to get child care,” he said.
Brown said more tax reform is needed to help grow population, which will grow the state’s economy. He also called for licensing reform for businesses in the state.
“Sometimes people are quick to point out that we’ve got to be careful, we’ve got to make sure that we have funding of all essential programs, and I agree. But we have to think about it long term,” he said. “Population growth is how we ensure that we can fund these programs. We can’t just look a year or two down the road. We’ve got to look at what our competition is doing and why our growth here in Missouri has been stagnant. That has to change.”
Fully funding public schools, especially in rural areas, is needed, Kiehne said.
While wages need to increase, there are also issues in rural counties with employers being able to afford the salaries seen in larger areas, Kiehne said.
“We need to develop partnerships with business owners, in particular small business owners, to figure out how they can pay a competitive salary, figure out how we can provide the families of Missouri with affordable child care, so that those people can go to work,” he said. “So they can justify, maybe working at a job that pays $13.50 because they have child care.”
The government could then help the workers get in position for higher paying jobs, Kiehne said.