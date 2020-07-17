Although the Washington Parks Department has been screening free outdoor movies for the public for about 12 years, this summer’s screenings are drawing more fans because of COVID-19.
More than 200 people attended the June 25 showing of “Frozen II,” at the Main Stage at the Washington Fairgrounds, 1261 Veterans Drive, watching from their car trunks and truck beds, according to Robin Peirick, the department’s recreation coordinator.
“I think what we did the last time was great for families,” Peirick said. “I think a lot of people are tired of being cooped up.”
Next up is a showing of the 2019 movie “A Dog’s Way Home” Thursday, July 30, at about 8 p.m., or when it becomes dark. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to view the show and bring their own concessions. Social distancing is encouraged.
The movie’s run time is one hour and 37 minutes.
The department’s final show of the summer season is themed “Movie with the Mutts” and will feature the 2019 movie “A Dog’s Journey.” It will be held Sept. 18 at South Point Bark Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs to that show. Light refreshments and dog treats will be provided.