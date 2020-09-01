September is recruiting month for the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), with the official kickoff for most of Franklin County Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Osage District of BSA, which comprises Franklin, Crawford and south Warren counties, currently has around 50 units, 705 Scouts and 300-350 adult volunteers. The programs range from Cub Scouts for Kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA for sixth grade through 18 years of age; the Venturing adventure program for ages 14-20; and the Explorers career development program for ages 14-20. All of the programs are open to boys and girls, and there are female units in Union, Villa Ridge and Washington.
While the organization accepts new members year-round, September is the most important recruiting time because it coincides with the back-to-school season. Normally, the process would involve presentations in area schools, but COVID-19 has resigned the organization to recruit via Facebook, church bulletins and word of mouth.
A complete list of area troops can be found at stlbsa.org/join-osage-scouting. Questions can be emailed to Ken Etter, senior district executive, at ken.etter@scouting.org.