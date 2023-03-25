A combined shutout from the Eagles gave third place in the Four Rivers Conference Preseason Tournament to Sullivan.
Sophomore Drake Gawer and junior Gavin Schmidt combined to hold St. Clair (1-2) scoreless in a 3-0 victory for Sullivan (2-1) at Sullivan Bank Ballpark Wednesday.
Singles by Carter Short and Nate Short and walks issued to Anthony Broeker and Jordan Rodrigue were the only blemishes against Gawer, who tossed five innings.
“By no means am I panicking at this time with our slow start at the plate,” St. Clair Head Coach Jamie Rodrigue said. “I firmly believe that pitchers are usually ahead of the hitters early in the year and then hitting picks up as we have more live at-bats. Our team will be better at the plate as the year progresses.”
Sullivan scored the game with only one hit for St. Clair.
Gawer notched 10 strikeouts before turning the ball over to Schmidt for the final two innings.
Schmidt struck out one and allowed no hits and no walks, but two runners reached on Sullivan errors in the bottom of the sixth, according to Sullivan’s scorer.
“I felt like their starting pitcher (Gawer) did a great job of commanding the strike zone with three pitches and had a good pace and rhythm,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “His velocity was a little harder than I thought it was going to be and our guys couldn’t really get much going against him. We had a chance in the sixth inning to get a few runs across the board but couldn’t get the big hit. Credit to the Sullivan pitchers.”
For St. Clair, Sam Ruszala started on the bump and went five innings.
Ruszala struck out three batters, walked three and allowed three runs on five hits.
“On the mound I felt like Sam had a hard time missing bats,” Jamie Rodrigue said. “Sullivan did a great job of going deep into the count and Sam battled against them, but that is taxing on a pitcher.”
Broeker pitched two innings out of the bullpen, striking out four and allowing one hit with no runs.
Sullivan counted seven hits for itself in the contest. St. Clair scored it as six Sullivan hits.
Gawer helped his own cause with a double and a single.
Schmidt singled twice.
Chase Blue, Jordan Rice and Seth Valley also singled.
Schmidt and Blue were hit by pitches.
Schmidt stole four bases.
Dayton Skaggs stole two.
Nolan Ulrich and Blue each stole one bag.
Elsewhere in the tournament, Pacific bested Union, 2-1, in 11 innings for the championship.
Hermann won, 8-1, over Owensville for the consolation title and St. James blanked New Haven, 15-0, in the seventh-place matchup.
St. Clair plays its home opener Monday against Potosi at 4:30 p.m.
St. Clair and Sullivan meet again April 17 in Four Rivers Conference regular season action.
That game also will be played at Sullivan Bank Ballpark and is scheduled to have a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.