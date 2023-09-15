Week 1

Friday, August 25

Washington 21, Union 14

Borgia 21, Pacific 20

St. Clair 48, Potosi 6

Sullivan 49, Northwest 3

Montgomery County 27, Hermann 21

Owensville 45, Cuba  6

St. James 44, Salem 0

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 31

Warrenton 21, Washington 18

Sullivan 57, De Soto 0

Friday, Sept. 1

Borgia 52, Union 7

St. Clair 19, North County  7

Francis Howell Central 31, Pacific 28

Hermann 28, South Callaway 24

Owensville 35, Eldon 31

St. James 76, Lutheran South 42

Jefferson 42, Cuba 0

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 8

*Holt 28, Washington 17

Borgia 42, Strafford 7

*Sullivan 34, Union 27

*Pacific 40, St. Clair 27

*Hermann 29, St. James 20

Warrenton 42, Owensville 7

Miller 41, Cuba 8

Week 4

Friday, Sept. 15

*Washington 28, Ft. Zumwalt North 24

Borgia 69, Duchesne 18

*Union 42, Pacific 35

*St. Clair 46, Sullivan 41

Hermann 63, Cuba 0

*Owensville 43, St. James 22

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 22

*Washington at Wentzville Liberty

Borgia at St. Dominic

*Sullivan at Pacific

*Owensville at Hermann

Cuba at St. James

Saturday, Sept. 23

*St. Clair at Union, TBA

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 29

*Ft. Zumwalt East at Washignton

Borgia at Cardinal Ritter

Union at Warrenton

*St. James at St. Clair

*Pacific at Owensville

*Hermann at Sullivan

Cuba at St. Pius X

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 6

*Ft. Zumwalt South at Washington

Lutheran St. Charles at Borgia

*Owensville at Union

*St. Clair at Hermann

Pacific at Festus

*St. James at Sullivan

South Callaway at Cuba

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 13

*Washington at North Point

Borgia at Fredericktown

*Union at St. James

Windsor at St. Clair

*Hermann at Pacific

*Sullivan at Owensville

Cuba at Winfield

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 20

Francis Howell Central at Washington

Dupo, Illinois at Borgia

*Hermann at Union

*St. Clair at Owensville

*Pacific at St. James

Sullivan at North County

Cuba at Windsor

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 27

TBD

* Indicates conference games.

