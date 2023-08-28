Week 1
Friday, August 25
Washington 21, Union 14
Borgia 21, Pacific 20
St. Clair 48, Potosi 6
Sullivan 49, Northwest 3
Montgomery County 27, Hermann 21
Owensville 45, Cuba 6
St. James 44, Salem 0
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 31
Washington at Warrenton
Friday, Sept. 1
Borgia at Union
St. Clair at North County
Francis Howell Central at Pacific
De Soto at Sullivan
Hermann at South Callaway
Owensville at Eldon
Lutheran South at St. James
Jefferson at Cuba
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 8
Holt at Washington
Borgia at Strafford
*Union at Sullivan
*St. Clair at Pacific
*St. James at Hermann
Warrenton at Owensville
Miller at Cuba
Week 4
Friday, Sept. 15
*Ft. Zumwalt North at Washington
Duchesne at Borgia
*Pacific at Union
*Sullivan at St. Clair
Hermann at Cuba
*Owensville at St. James
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 22
*Washington at Wentzville Liberty
Borgia at St. Dominic
*Sullivan at Pacific
*Owensville at Hermann
Cuba at St. James
Saturday, Sept. 23
*St. Clair at Union, TBA
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 29
*Ft. Zumwalt East at Washignton
Borgia at Cardinal Ritter
Union at Warrenton
*St. James at St. Clair
*Pacific at Owensville
*Hermann at Sullivan
Cuba at St. Pius X
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 6
*Ft. Zumwalt South at Washington
Lutheran St. Charles at Borgia
*Owensville at Union
*St. Clair at Hermann
Pacific at Festus
*St. James at Sullivan
South Callaway at Cuba
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 13
*Washington at North Point
Borgia at Fredericktown
*Union at St. James
Windsor at St. Clair
*Hermann at Pacific
*Sullivan at Owensville
Cuba at Winfield
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 20
Francis Howell Central at Washington
Dupo, Illinois at Borgia
*Hermann at Union
*St. Clair at Owensville
*Pacific at St. James
Sullivan at North County
Cuba at Windsor
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 27
TBD
* Indicates conference games.
