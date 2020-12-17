State's Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax Among Nation's Lowest
State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, hopes a bill he recently prefiled will get the wheels moving for transportation improvements, in one way or another.
Senate Bill 262 calls for putting a fuel tax increase to a statewide referendum. If approved by voters, Missouri’s 17-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax would increase by 2 cents per year for five years, until reaching 27 cents.
Schatz, the Senate’s president pro tem, said he put the bill out there to give some options to legislators.
“Everything you could imagine is on the table in terms of fuel tax and addressing roads and bridges in the state,” he told The Missourian.
Along with going out to voters, Schatz said he is willing to look at a smaller increase and even a system similar to the one in South Carolina. That state has been implementing a 2-cent-per-year gas tax increase in recent years but allowed taxpayers to apply for credits when they file their income tax returns.
Schatz plans to meet next week with stakeholders, such as the SITE Improvement Association and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said.
While Missouri has 34,000 miles of highways, the seventh-largest system in the country, its fuel tax of 17 cents per gallon ranks second lowest.
Missouri has not raised its gasoline taxes since 1996.
“It doesn’t take people very long to figure out inflation’s impact on roads and bridges,” Schatz said.
The state last put a fuel tax increase before voters in 2018. Proposition D also would have increased gas sales tax by 10 cents per gallon. It lost 54 percent to 46 percent after suffering from confusing ballot language, which made it appear most of the money raised would have gone to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Schatz said officials would work to make the language on a new ballot measure more clear.
Among the Franklin County priorities that could be assisted by more gas tax revenue is Highway 47, Schatz said.
“We obviously know there are serious needs along 47,” he said.
It will be tough to continue funding projects without additional gas tax money, Schatz said.
“Especially in this COVID environment, not enough money is coming into the coffers like we really need,” he said. “We have barely been able to maintain the situation as it is. We cannot continue to do that. We’ve got to find a funding solution.”
In addition to gasoline taxes, Schatz’s bill calls for increases to taxes on alternative fuels, as well as compressed and liquefied natural gas, aviation fuel and propane gas fuel.