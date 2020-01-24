Due to winter weather conditions, the previously planned closure for a portion of Route OO in Franklin County has been rescheduled to start Monday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m.
All work is weather-permitting.
MoDOT is closing the road for pipe installation. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Installation work will take place from Route 100 to North First Street in Pacific on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews will start on Route 100 at the end of Route OO and work toward the direction of Pacific. This work will continue until the end of March.
There will be a full weekend closure sometime during the pipe installation work. At this time, the date is unknown. MoDOT will update motorists when this information becomes available.
For more on roadway closures due to construction and additional work zone information, go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com.