Room for Art Gallery LLC, a new addition to downtown Washington, is filled with at least a thousand pieces of art for sale. Some are made by gallery owner JoAnn (Peters) McCoy’s father or husband, and all are made by Missouri artists.
But in the very back of the store, hidden between paintings and drawings, sits a photo of a young McCoy surrounded by the first major pieces of art she ever sold: enlarged, cartoon animal lawn ornaments. Then in grade school, the Washington native put them together with the help of her father, Jim Peters.
Now in her 50s, McCoy has launched a new venture. Like her first, it involves art, and it is definitely a family affair.
Room for Art Gallery will have its ribbon-cutting Monday, March 1, at 124 W. Main St. The gallery is opening in the former Addi’s, a women’s clothing store that closed in August 2020.
The gallery will showcase work by 16 featured artists, as well as another 40 artists from McCoy’s personal collection.
“People aren’t traveling, they’re not taking their vacations because of COVID, they’re staying home, yet they have a longing to take a break, to be somewhere, relieve some of the stress,” she said. “So, a lot of art can give you that peaceful moment and bring you that joy.”
She gestured to a painting of a waterfall by her dad, which was kitty-corner to quilts her mom, Betty, embroidered.
“You can stand in front of the picture of Niagara Falls and envision that you’re there, and you imagine that you can feel the mist on your face,” she said.
Room For Art Gallery will showcase a different artist every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. who will be available discuss their work.
“It’s kind of a community of artists to show off their talent,” McCoy said.
Except for the quilts, all the art in the gallery is available for purchase. The products range from photographs to prints to bronze sculptures to oil paintings.
The store’s former dressing rooms have been converted into private viewing rooms where artisans such as jeweler Vicki LaRue and blacksmith Pat McCarty have their work on display.
Union-based artist Ron Emig made more than 40 bronze and oil works presented at the gallery, all of which depict Western imagery. His content includes buffalo and gun-toting cowboys in paint.
“I just hope (viewers) see the same thing I do: a love for the West,” he said.
McCoy gathered the artists she wanted to show in January, and she signed the rental agreement with BOW Holdings at the start of February. Her cousin, husband and parents helped her set up the shelving and pieces filling the approximately 2,000-square-foot space, she said.
This isn’t the first time she had displayed in the former Addi’s location. She organized a pop-up show there in September, pulling from her experience organizing pop-up shows during local festivals since 2012.
“I thought this is a great opportunity to stay longer than a weekend,” she said, adding that collaborating alongside her family “is just a dream.”