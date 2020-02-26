The ongoing project to haul rocks from the Highway 47 bridge construction site is making slow progress despite difficulties with the rising river.
Monday morning at the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee meeting, Washington Public Works Director John Nilges said all the rocks from the causeway on the Warren County side of the river have been removed. The rocks on the Washington side on the Rotary Riverfront Trail still need to be hauled away.
As the bridge project wrapped up, Alberici, the contractor for the project, was responsible for removing all materials used to construct the new Highway 47 bridge. On the Warren County side, the causeway that went into the water was removed rock by rock.
Nilges said the rocks were hauled a short distance to the Washington Regional Airport. City crews spread the rock at the airport.
The idea is, in the future, the rock could be used as a base for future hangar space.
Nilges said the city is planning on meeting with a consultant soon to figure out how the project could take shape.
He told the committee it could be a four- to six-bay hangar, but that’s up in the air.
“We’ll see what the future could look like,” he said.
Any extra rock would be used in other ways by the city. Nilges said the city may get a rock crusher to create its own material for various uses. He said it’s possible it could be cheaper than buying rock from a quarry.
On the Washington side, crews are still waiting for the river to drop enough in order to remove all the rock.
That material is being hauled and stored near the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Some of the material will be used in the reconstruction of the trail.
Earlier this month the city council approved a deal with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that will pave the way for trail renovations.
Nilges said the city has been talking with MoDOT and Alberici Constructors about wrapping up the Highway 47 bridge project. One of the items up for discussion was the riverfront trail.
The city granted a lease so the trail could be used for the construction project. The trail was used to haul materials in and out and also for storage.
A portion of the trail is still being used as Alberici finishes out the project. Once every rock is removed, Alberici is supposed to return the trail to its previous state.
But Nilges said the previous state is actually a 20-year-old trail. He said at 20 years, it would likely be more than halfway through its life cycle.
Any work Alberici did on the trail likely would be patchwork, he said. That idea didn’t sit well with the city.
The city proposed an alternative. The city said instead of Alberici doing the work, the money it was going to spend making repairs could be given to the city.
Nilges said that money, combined with money the city received from the state for leasing the trail, would pay for basically an entirely new trail.
Nilges said the city received $137,000 from MoDOT for the lease agreement. Under the agreement approved Monday, the city will get an additional $119,500.
Nilges said the $256,500 is right in line with cost estimates to renovate the whole trail.
“We would essentially make everything brand new,” Nilges said.
An overlay would start at the waterworks building and run the length of the trail. Under the original agreement with Alberici, only half the trail would get repaired.
The first portion of the trail, from the waterworks building to the bridge likely would just get an overlay since it wasn’t used during the construction project. Nilges said it’s old and doesn’t need as much work.
The other end, however, likely will require more work. Nilges said the city would like to use the rock leftover from the construction project to build up the trail.
The goal is to build up the trail with enough rock to counter floodwaters. Nilges said flooding had created a “bowl” effect where the trail is now lower than the land on either side.
It’s possible the trail would have more rock under it than most city streets.
Work can start as soon as the removal project is finished. Nilges said there’s not a timeline on that at this point.