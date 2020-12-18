A man and woman are being held at the Franklin County Jail after being taken into custody Saturday, Dec. 12.
Jaye O’Dell, 33, and David Lee Whitaker, 44, now face criminal charges, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
According to authorities, sheriff’s department deputies responded to the 600 block of Robbie Lane in Robertsville for a vehicle blocking a driveway.
When deputies arrived they found an unoccupied vehicle, parked on the side of the road and blocking a driveway.
“As the officer checked the vehicle another neighbor approached the officer and advised the two subjects were picked up by a male subject driving a blue in color pick-up truck,” the release said. “They further stated the subjects had been seen at another residence on Robbie Lane and believed they were acquaintances.”
The deputy checked the residence and was advised the vehicle ran out of gas and a friend had taken the occupants to a gas station. The deputy returned back to the vehicle and observed the blue pickup truck backing up the road toward a camper.
A traffic stop was done by the deputy who made contact with a male driver and female passenger. During the stop, the deputy was advised by a neighbor that the male subject had fled into nearby woods.
Whitaker has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
O’Dell had outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance with $5,000 open bond, stealing less than $150 with $1,000 cash-only bond, stealing with $1,000 cash-only bond, and owner operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility with $1,000 cash-only bond.