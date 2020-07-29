A Robertsville man was seriously injured in a Sunday, July 26, one-vehicle crash near Robertsville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 2013 Ford Expedition, driven by Joshua R. Stepp, 38, of Labadie, drove off the east side of Route N, near Finny Lake Drive, around 11 p.m., officials said. The SUV, which had been going north, then struck a ditch.
Passenger Joseph C. Daffron, 38, of Robertsville, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries, officials said.
Passenger Nichole M. Stepp, 32, of Robertsville, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries.
Joshua Stepp was not injured, officials said.
The Ford suffered “extensive” damage, officials said.