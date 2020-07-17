A Robertsville man was airlifted after being seriously injured in a truck crash Thursday, July 16.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Shawn L. McCready, 45, experienced a medical emergency as he was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup east bound on Highway 50 near Highway C. McCready crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by Joshua S. Wagner, 37, Rosebud, going west bound.
Wagner was not injured. McCready was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by Arch Helicopter.
Wagner was wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if McCready was wearing a safety device.