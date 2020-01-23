A robbery suspect charged in 2015 will have to wait a little longer to have his day in court.
Franklin E. Kelley was originally charged in August 2015. The case was set to go to a jury trial for the first time this week.
Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker said the trial won’t happen as originally scheduled. Instead, the jury trial has been moved to March 18-20 in front of Judge Craig Hellmann.
Becker said the delay is the result of a defense motion requesting more information.
“There’s no way we can get (it) done before the trial and the judge wants it done before the trial,” Becker said. “Even though it’s five years old, the judge is going to give him two more months.”
Kelley is charged with first-degree armed robbery, first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and two counts of armed criminal action. He has been in the Franklin County Jail since Aug. 10, 2015.
Becker wouldn’t speak specifically about Kelley’s case, but said there are a number of possible reasons for the long time between arrest and trial date.
The first is just an ongoing backlog. The county handles a number of cases and the load isn’t getting any lighter.
The prosecutor’s office is routinely processing two- to three-year-old cases. He said it’s just a matter of time and resources.
In some cases, the delay is intentional. A defense attorney could stall and seek delays in hopes of getting a better plea deal.
Whatever the reason, Kelley’s case is expected to be tried in front of a jury in 2020. Becker said a three-day trial has been scheduled, but it might not take the full three days.
Until then, Kelley will remain in the county jail.
Original Charge
Kelley was wounded in August 2015 after he fought with a county deputy who attempted to detain him for questioning in an armed robbery earlier that day at the Dollar General store on Highway AT at Villa Ridge.
Authorities said the holdup suspect came into the store about 12:30 p.m. and walked around for about 10 minutes before demanding cash from a clerk at gunpoint. The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and some merchandise.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies immediately responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect.
The sheriff’s office also released photos of the suspect taken by a store surveillance camera.
About 5 p.m., a resident along Old Highway 100, west of Highway AT, reported seeing a man matching the photos walking along a woodline. Another resident later reported seeing the man in his backyard.
A deputy who responded to the area saw the man and approached him. At first the man was cooperative, but when the deputy mentioned the robbery investigation, the sheriff’s office said Kelley pulled a handgun and pointed it at the deputy.
The two struggled over the suspect’s handgun and at one point the suspect attempted to remove the deputy’s weapon from its holster. The deputy was able to gain control of his weapon and fired a shot, striking the suspect in the head.
Kelley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington where medical personnel determined that his wound was not serious.
The deputy sustained minor cuts to his hands and a knee during the scuffle, the sheriff’s office said.
A $500,000 cash-only bond was ordered at the time due to Kelley’s history and the fact that he has not cooperated in the investigation.