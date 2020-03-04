The Washington City Council Monday night approved three measures clearing the path for a new apartment complex at the old International Shoe Factory building.
The council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution and two ordinances related to the project to turn the old shoe factory into an 85-unit apartment complex. Councilman Jeff Patke was absent.
The zoning for the old factory was changed from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential.
The property is located at 700 W. Second St. between Rand and Johnson streets. It is currently owned by Eckelkamp Enterprises, LLC.
Under the proposal, developer Ed Schmelz is planning on transforming the factory into 85 rentable apartments. Of those, 50 would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units.
The council first approved a resolution approving the preliminary development plan Schmelz submitted. The council then approved an ordinance approving the zoning change and then another ordinance approving the final development plan.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said all three measures were needed because the project is a planned development. The council held a public hearing on the rezoning at its Feb. 17 meeting, but only had the rezoning ordinance on the agenda.
City Attorney Mark Piontek said at that time all related votes needed to take place at once, so a vote was delayed until Monday night. There was no discussion about the project from council members.
Project Background
Maniaci said in February the shoe factory wound down operations between 1959 and 1961. He said it was used as storage until 1964, but has been vacant since then based on the city’s research.
The proposed apartment complex would renovate the existing one-, two- and three-story structures on the site. Four smaller structures that were not part of the original building would be demolished to make way for parking.
Schmelz told the city’s planning and zoning commission the plans call for two studio apartments that would rent out for $595 a month. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent out for $765 a month.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom units would rent for $975 a month while the two-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent for $925 a month.
Schmelz said the rent would include sewer, water and trash collection.
The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
Residents living nearby the project expressed excitement and concern at two public hearings.
Multiple residents said they were thrilled something was being done with the old building, but had questions about the parking.
The proposed plan by Schmelz has 128 off-street parking spots and 25 on-street spots. Added up, that only gets the project to 1.8 spots per unit. City code for non-planned developments is two spots per unit.
In order to maximize parking, Maniaci said the city is proposing the on-street parking along Rand and Second streets be striped with stalls. He said stalls prevent people from parking irregularly and boxing out other cars.
The city does not want striping along Johnson Street because it was deemed to be too narrow.
Schmelz said the parking would be adequate because 41 percent of the units would be one-bed units. He said about 20 percent of those would have just one car.
Assuming all the units were rented, and all the two-bedrooms had two cars, Schmelz said there would be enough parking if 20 percent of the one-bed units had just one car.
Maniaci pointed out the American Planning Association’s national parking standards recommend 1.5 parking spaces for single-bedroom apartments. He said under the APA standard, the project would need 153 spaces — exactly what is proposed.
At the city council public hearing, Schmelz told the council many other communities have a 1.5 spot for unit requirement and his plan fits that without even including the on-street parking.
“I feel very, very strongly that, even without street parking, we have enough parking to make this work,” Schmelz said. The other zoning issue was density.
Despite the residents’ concerns about parking, the city’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the project. The council followed suit.
Schmelz said the project should take about 18 months.