A third-floor apartment fire on Tuesday evening sent one Washington resident to a hospital and a cat to a neighbor's apartment.
According to onlookers at the scene, the fire department's arrival at 5 Village West Court Apartment 302 was their first clue that something was amiss, saying they didn't hear anything, smell any smoke or see any flames coming from the apartment.
Firefighters with the Washington Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Initially, firefighters were able to rescue the resident, who was taken to a hospital. Officials at the scene were unsure where the resident was taken for treatment or the extent of their injuries.
Firefighters later found the cat, who they say suffered from smoke inhalation in a bedroom in the apartment. As the cat was carried outside, cradled in the arms of a Washington firefighter, yowls could be heard from the cat.
The cat was resuscitated at the scene by firefighters, who worked to give the cat oxygen from an oxygen tank. The cat, who's name is not known to officials or to neighbors from adjacent apartment buildings, was released from medical care with Washington Ambulance District EMTs and turned over to a neighbor who said she will care for the cat until the cat's owner is released from the hospital.
Firefighters at the scene declined to comment about what might have caused the fire.