Before his positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this week, Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bills 46 and 66 into law, which were passed by the General Assembly during the recent special session on violent crime.
“If we are to change violent criminal acts across our state, we must work together,” Parson said. “We must support our law enforcement officers, and we must start prioritizing the prevention of violent crime. These two pieces of legislation are a great step in the right direction.”
H.B. 46 removes the residency requirements for public safety employees in the city of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is currently short by more than 140 officers.
House Bill 66 creates a Pretrial Witness Protection Fund in which law enforcement agencies can provide resources for the security of victims and witnesses and their immediate families.
At the start of the special session in late July, Parson laid out eight separate points he wanted to see addressed by lawmakers and despite Republicans holding super majorities in both the House and Senate, only two bills were passed by the governor’s own party.
A bill of particular interest that failed to pass in the House would have given State Attorney General Eric Schmitt authority to prosecute homicides in the city of St. Louis if St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office didn’t act on those cases in 90 days and police ask for intervention.
State lawmakers representing Franklin County have praised the special session, focusing on the change to St. Louis police residency requirements since it hits closest to home.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, said a number of his House colleagues had “heartburn” about the Gardner bill. “Most of those members are from more rural areas of the state,” Griesheimer said. “By not living in the St. Louis area, they may not understand the seriousness.”
Griesheimer said despite the bill being passed by the Senate, House leadership didn’t feel it had the votes to pass the House and it died on the floor.
Another bill, which pertained to child endangerment due to ownership of guns met with resistance and failed mainly because of fears of Second Amendment restrictions.
Griesheimer said any hint of gun control in the bill caused more conservative members to back away.
State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, called the special session a success and said both bills signed by Parson were much needed. She especially praised lifting the police residency. “They should have the flexibility to live in a location of their choosing, whether it be close to other family or schools,” Bailey said. “This was a very reasonable request and vote.”
State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, agreed the session was successful, especially for citizens of urban centers like St. Louis. “Officers with families, looking for quality schools for their children, had limited poor public school choices unfortunately,” Simmons said. “The option to pay tuition at a private school on a police salary was challenging and limiting too.”
Simmons said the governor should be complimented for addressing violent crime in our urban centers whose citizens, which tend to be minority majority, need equal protection under the law.
Democrat State Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is challenging Parson for governor, said the special session is estimated to have cost Missouri taxpayers roughly $200,000.
Last week Galloway’s campaign manager, Chris Sloan, released a statement on House Republicans’ rejection of Parson’s so-called law and order agenda and the failure of the governor’s special session.
“Gov. Parson’s special session has wasted time and taxpayer dollars, and will do very little to actually reduce violent crime,” Sloan said. “House Republicans’ refusal to pass major parts of his agenda shows that he can’t even get his own party onboard with his so-called law and order campaign message. The governor has failed to convince Republicans to support his key policy priorities.”