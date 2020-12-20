To The Editor:
This letter is in regard to Union’s water bill problem. Also Franklin County’s potential real estate and personal property tax collection problem.
The root of the problem is Gateway District Post Office in St. Louis. KMOV is doing an investigation into St. Louis Post Office’s massive problems. The post office is blaming its problems on the COVID-19 virus. The truth is this has been going on for more than six years.
No post office in Franklin County sorts its own mail, not even mail that stays in the city it is addressed to. Every night a bulk mail truck goes to each city to pick up all the bulk mail. It is taken to either Washington or Union, then goes to St. Louis to be sorted.
In the morning bulk trucks from St. Louis deliver mail to Union or Washington and other bulk trucks transport it to each city in Franklin County.
St. Louis Post Office is a mismanaged mess. Mail is sitting undelivered for months. When that bulk mail comes from St. Louis in bins for each city, if another city’s mail is mixed in, it is not taken out. The mail goes to the wrong city, so at night, it is sent back to St. Louis in that city’s mail. This happens on almost a daily basis.
Not getting your mail, packages or magazines? Complain? Waste of time, USPS doesn’t care, neither do other government entities or your elected reps.
Cheryl Harris
Leslie