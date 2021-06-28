The Union R-XI School District is taking a short-term budget hit in anticipation of a federal windfall.
The district’s board of education approved a budget with $1.4 million moved to pay off debt at its Tuesday meeting.
The district hasn’t touched $3.99 million of the $4.6 million it is receiving in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, so the district is doing a debt reduction, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said.
“If you get extra money at your house, you’d probably pay off debt,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”
The district also plans to transfer another $1.4 million to pay down debt before the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“That, in essence, will pay off money for future projects,” Weinhold said.
When the board approved the 2020-21 budget last summer, it had a negative $1.287 million starting balance. But better-than-expected property tax collection and other factors allowed that to improve. Had the board approved a “normal” budget, it would have approved one with a positive $748,576 for 2020-21, Weinhold said.
But with the transfer, the district ended the 2020-21 fiscal year $695,639 in the hole.
“That’s what’s weird about it — we’re actually bringing you a negative ’20-21 budget, when we could have a positive one,” Weinhold said.
But the district wanted to take advantage of the transfer because it can only make them once a year, he said.
The debt spending will allow Union R-XI to save $160,000 in interest over the next nine years, Weinhold said.
With the budget transfer made possible by the federal money, the district projects net revenue of $2.6 million in the 2021-22 budget. That will allow the district to pay off debt on school buses, its lease on Stierberger Stadium at Union High School and a five-year lease purchase on the new Union Middle School track.
“You do all those bills, you still have $2.3 million in the bank in ’22-23,” Weinhold said.
The fund transfer will set the district up for future projects, officials said.
“We’ve talked about doing storm shelters for all locations,” board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
The budget includes an average pay raise of 5 percent for employees, with at least a $1,500 increase for everyone. Union R-XI’s starting teacher pay will be $38,750.
In the 2020-21 budget, the district did not provide the extra pay, so employees only saw step pay increases. Overall, the average pay increase that year was 2 percent.
Union R-XI also is adding nine positions in 2021-22, giving it 391 total employees.
The 2021-22 budget has a general fund of just over $9 million. The total starting budget is $30.3 million.