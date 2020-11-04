The pending election offered up a lot of topics as I pondered my column over the weekend. Predictions of record voter turnout, reports of election stress disorder and preparations for post-election unrest and violence all seemed worthy themes.
The uncertainty surrounding a second round of federal stimulus and the increasing financial stress felt by small-business owners offer many talking points.
Community stories about companies adding shifts or developers launching new projects are always good column ideas.
But all of that had to be set aside this week with the news of the death of 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth, an eighth-grader at Washington Middle School, who died of complications from COVID-19 on Oct. 31.
As many have reported, Peyton is the youngest person to die from coronavirus complications in the state of Missouri. His young age and the suddenness of his death made for headlines across the country and the world.
Closer to home, there’s been an outpouring of support online and in the community for Peyton’s family, which is heartening. We join the many who offer their prayers for Peyton and his family, including his mother, who is recovering from the virus. Her grief is unimaginable.
Peyton’s story makes the ever-increasing COVID numbers personal. It gives everyone, especially every parent, pause.
It’s a pause we must take as a community and join with Peyton’s family and friends in remembering Peyton’s smile, his sense of humor, kindness, and love of video games and Halloween.
There will always be time to cover the political and economic stories of the day and the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.
But on this day, Peyton Baumgarth’s story is the one to tell.