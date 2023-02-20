Union officials hope someone will file as a write-in candidate for an aldermanic seat that is being vacated.
Union had no one file to run in the April 4 election for the Ward 4 seat currently held by Alderman Karen Erwin.
At the Feb. 13 Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Bob Schmuke encouraged members of the public to file as write-in candidates.
“If anyone is interested, please go to the Franklin County clerk, you have until two weeks before the election to register as a write-in,” he said. “I would much rather somebody go and do that.”
Several people have contacted Schmuke about running as a write-in candidate, though they all have yet to file, he said.
“I tell them all the same thing, please go register as a write-in,” he said. “You can campaign like that, and you can go to the poll (election) day, as long as you stay 20 or so many feet away.”
If a write-in candidate hands anything with the candidate’s name on it to voters, people cannot bring it into the polling place if it encourages people to vote for a candidate, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said.
“If they’re an official write-in candidate, and you walked in with any kind of campaigning, that’s considered electioneering, and that would not be acceptable,” he said.
But they can hand out sheets with just the candidate’s name on it, Baker said. “That would be like a cheat sheet walking in with that, that would be acceptable,” he said. “But anything that says ‘vote for (a candidate)’ that’s not informational, if it looked like any kind of election propaganda, that’s not acceptable whatsoever.”
At the meeting, Schmuke said he thinks voters have to spell the name of a write-in candidate correctly. Baker said that is not necessarily true.
“The law states that as long as (the spelling is) close, and our bipartisan judges will verify that, as long as they can tell the voters’ intent on the spelling, then it’s acceptable,” he said.
In past elections, officials have gone through to make sure there is no one with a similar last name, Baker said. “We gave the voter the benefit of the doubt, because you could tell that they just misspelled his name, but that the intent was that they wanted that individual,” he said.
Ward 4 is made up of the parts of Union east of the Bourbeuse River, including East Central College and the St. Andrews Place neighborhood.
While not the only race that no one filed for in Franklin County, Union’s Ward 4 race is by far the largest that still does not have an official write-in candidate. Franklin County has three other races where no candidate signed up during the regular filing period.
No one filed for the Ward 2 alderman position in St. Clair during the initial filing period. One candidate entered the race so far as a write-in, James L. Guthrie, of the 1100 block of Bardot Street.
The other races in which no candidate filed are in much smaller communities. They are Charmwood, where two people filed for three open seats as a town trustee, and Leslie, where no candidates filed for two open seats as village trustees.
Residents have until March 24 to file as a write-in candidate.
Absentee voting, in which an excuse is required begins Tuesday, Feb. 21. While people will need an excuse like being out of the county on election day or working as an election judge to vote beginning Feb. 21, they will not need an excuse to vote early starting March 21.
During absentee voting, people will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.