Washington will be testing its tornado sirens Tuesday, March 7.
The test is part of a statewide test of tornado drills and first alert systems, according to city officials. The drill is done in cooperation with the National Weather Service.
In Washington, the tornado siren will sound at approximately 10 a.m.
Officials are encouraging residents to use this test as an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the tornado siren sound and to make plans with their family as to where to seek shelter in the case of a tornado.
Officials also recommend that all residents enroll in the city's CodeRed program so that they can receive emergency alerts.
To sign up to receive these alerts, visit the city’s website at www.washmo.gov. CodeRed Registration access is located at the bottom of the page.