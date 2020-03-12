With spring break next week, the Washington School District said its “taking careful steps” for when students return to the classroom March 23.
In an email to students, staff and families Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said any student or district employee who visits a country or area identified as Alert Level 2 or Warning Level 3 according to the (CDC) Center of Disease Control, is expected to stay home from school or work for 14 days after returning to the United States.
During these 14 days, students will not be penalized and will receive make-up work.
VanLeer said staff members will be able to use paid leave.
“Parents/guardians of students traveling to any countries mentioned are expected to inform the school principal of their travel plans right away,” she stated. “Any employee traveling to one of these locations should notify their supervisor right away as well. The administration will work to address make-up school work or ensure coverage for the employees.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School also has an upcoming 5-day weekend. The school is telling students and staff, if they travel to an area with a high number of COVID-19 cases, they should stay away from the school for 14 days.
