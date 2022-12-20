WANTED: Union man charged with child sex trafficking, subject of manhunt

A Union man who “traded the innocence of the children in our community for his personal profits” as part of a child sex trafficking ring is now the subject of a federal manhunt and authorities are hoping the public will be able to help locate him, according to an announcement at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Donald Eugene Fields II, 58, has been on the run for months, according to Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Michael Hayes.
“He had a trial date in March 2022 and he absconded around that time. It has been the better part of the last year that his whereabouts have been unknown,” Hayes said at the press conference held at the Franklin County Sheriff’s office and included members of the sheriff’s department, the FBI, and other statewide law enforcement groups.
Fields is facing charges of child sex trafficking and child sex crimes in state and federal court.
He was indicted in federal court on Dec. 7 on one count of child sex trafficking. Also named in the indictment is Theodore “Ted” John Sartori, Sr., 62, of Gerald. Sartori, who owns property in St. Louis, was indicted on the same charge.
Sartori has been arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
In court last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said Sartori provided cash, cars, motorcycles, vacations and Christmas presents to Fields in exchange for access to the victim.
At the circuit court level, Fields has been charged with 15 counts involving sexual abuse of children, including child molestation, statutory rape, and statutory sodomy. He also faces one count of tampering with a witness after investigators allege he threatened to kill the victim if they told anyone about what had happened.
The victims were all juveniles at the time of these incidents, with some being younger than 14 at that time.
Hayes said four victims have now come forward, telling investigators about the abuse they experienced from 2011 to 2017. Officials said Tuesday that it is possible there are more victims.
“We’ve been working very hard to deliver the justice that (the victims) deserve,” Hayes said. “These victims deserve that he be brought to justice and swiftly. They’ve been through a lot. They are certainly very concerned that he is out there.”
According to FBI officials, Fields has been added to the nationwide database of individuals “Wanted By The FBI.” However, Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg said investigators believe that Fields may still be in Franklin or Phelps counties, or the greater St. Louis area. He has been known to patron casinos in the St. Louis area.
“On behalf of these victims and their families, we just hope that someone out there knows where Donald Fields is and will provide information so that he can be delivered to authorities and face the justice that he deserves,” Hayes said. If convicted on the federal sex trafficking charge, he faces a potential penalty of 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton urged members of the public to come forward if they had information about Fields’ whereabouts, even if that information is several months old.
“I don’t think any tip is too old at all. Any and all tips are welcome right now,” Pelton said. “Anything that’s going to lead to the apprehension of this individual would be appreciated.”
According to investigators, Fields is described as being around 6-feet tall, weighing between 220 and 235 pounds, having brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. He has identifiable scars on his chest, groin, left calf, on both legs and both knees.
Those wishing to report information about Fields’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2567 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can be made confidentially and anonymously.
“I think it is imperative that the public speak up,” Pelton said. “Could this be a dangerous individual? You’re talking about an individual that has committed some heinous crimes against children. So, I think, in times like this, we need to come together as a community and pull our resources together.”