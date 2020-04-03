With many people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, a new shopping delivery service is being offered to assist Franklin County residents who are 55 and older or have compromised immune systems, making them more susceptible to COVID-19.
Franklin County Volunteer Shoppers is seeking volunteers to take part in the program, which provides people to go to the store to pick up essential products for the homebound. The delivery service is free to the client, though they must pay for the items upon delivery.
Sponsors of the shopping program include The Missourian and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
The program is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Monday, April 6. Those in need can call the Union Chamber at 636-583-8979 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After a caller places an order, the agency plans to deliver it within 48 hours.
Items considered essential include medical prescriptions, food, non-alcoholic drinks, household cleaning products and pet food and supplies, according to the agency.
Those looking to volunteer can contact Ashley Mercer at fcvolunteershoppers@gmail.com.
The agency is seeking volunteers who are county residents under 45 with no underlying health issues, who are willing to pay for the items first and then be reimbursed. They must also follow Franklin County Volunteer Shoppers and Centers for Disease Control safety recommendations while shopping and delivering orders.