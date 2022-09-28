The Franklin County Sheriff's Office would like to alert our community to a few scams that they have been made aware of.
A scammer will call and claim to be an official from our office. Scammers have recently called from 636-366-0811 and 636-318-9577, identifying themselves as Captain Scott Duck or Officer Beckett. The scammer will then tell you that you have failed to appear, that you have a judgment against you and your wages will be garnished, or that you have an outstanding warrant and that you must pay fees to clear these things up.
If you return the call, the scammers have set up an elaborate voice mail saying, "You have reached the "Civil Process Division of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office" and to leave your name and phone number and someone will call you back.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to ask for money. We will not tell you that you have a warrant and that the only way to get rid of it is to pay fees. If you receive a call that does not sound right from someone claiming to be from our office, ask for the person’s name and badge number and then tell the caller you will contact the Sheriff’s Office back directly. Do not allow the person to just “transfer you to the main line”; many times, they are simply forwarding the call to themselves.
The direct line for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office is 636-583-2560. If you believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact your local law enforcement agency.