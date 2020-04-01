For nearly a half hour, a group of Union preschoolers got to greet each other, sing and pray together. They just did it from the back seat of sport utility vehicles dozens of feet away.
The Wednesday, March 25, meet up for students at St. Paul Lutheran Church’s preschool was the brainchild of the grandmother of one of the children. She was looking for a way for kids to get to see each other, while being respectful of social distancing requirements put in since the church and school closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just saw on the news, they were doing drive-by birthday parties,” Judy Herzberg said. “My grandson was missing his friends so much, I said, ‘Why can’t we do the same thing?’ ”
There was initially some confusion about just how the event would come together, but the vehicles eventually gathered in a large circle in the parking lot next to the church.
“We’re trying to have a little bit of normalcy in an adverse situation,” said the Rev. Mat Hayter, pastor at the church at 208 W. Springfield Ave. “We’re showing love and encouragement, especially in Christ, that he’s willing to love and take care of us, as well.”
Preschool teacher Malinda Thompson led the students in reciting “Fee-fi-fo-fum.”
“It’s really, really good to see you guys, even if it’s from a car,” Thompson told the students and their families. “I’m praying that you guys are safe, and that this goes away really soon.”
The gathering was recorded and posted to St. Paul’s YouTube channel (tinyurl.com/sat65a6). With congregates not allowed to attend in person, the church is holding services online and posting other programming during the shutdown.
Hayter and Vicar Ricky Beckett stood in the center of the circle of cars, taking video and talking with parents, without getting too close. Hayter ended the event standing in the center of the circle, giving a closing prayer.
Herzberg was excited to get to see her 5-year-old grandson, Brayden Jones, from a vehicle across the parking lot.
“It’s just so great to see the way they’re interacting with each other, even in the car,” she said. “They all love each other and their teachers, so it makes it special for them. Plus they’re all going a little stir crazy at home, so getting out to take a drive is nice.”