After a three-week closure, the Union Food Pantry is scheduled to reopen starting Monday, April 6.
The food pantry was last open March 18. Volunteer Jan Brennan said at the time that the nonprofit was closing until the coronavirus pandemic ends, because all but one of the pantry’s 40 unpaid volunteers is over 60, putting them in more danger if exposed to COVID-19.
But after talking to the volunteers to make sure they are comfortable handing out food, Brennan said they will be able to open one day a week, for now, from 2-4 p.m. each Monday. The food pantry also was open Thursdays before the coronavirus closure.
“We have great volunteers who are willing to help the families in the community,” she said. “All the volunteers miss being there.”
The food pantry is making some adjustments for the pandemic. Volunteers will pre-pack boxes to hand out to clients, who will wait in their cars outside Union Food Pantry’s facility at 115 W. Locust St.
That is a change from the food pantry’s previous setup, where families would go inside and pick out items like they would in a grocery store. That can lead to tight quarters in the age of social distancing.
The food pantry worked to select items that go well with families staying at home, Brennan said.
The facility was particularly busy the last Monday it was open. Then, the food pantry served 29 families, up from its normal 25.
With many companies laying off employees or cutting hours, demand for food is only expected to increase.
“The food pantry will probably see an increase in the number of families needing assistance, so the volunteers are asking the community too please donate if you can,” Brennan said.
The food pantry will see how things go its first Monday back before deciding whether to return to Thursday service.
“If it goes well, we’ll get back to being open on Thursdays,” she said.