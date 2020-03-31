After continuing to see large groups show up to play, ignoring social distancing guidelines, Union announced Tuesday, March 31, that it is closing its basketball courts in city parks.
“We were hoping people would continue to follow the guidelines,” City Administrator Russell Rost said. “We monitored it, and, last night, there were about 20 young people down there playing basketball. So police had to ask them to leave.”
Rost expected parks staff to remove the rims from basketball goals on Tuesday. He said removing the rims is the easiest way to close the courts, and it gives staff a chance to repaint them, if needed.
The move comes after the city closed playgrounds and exercise equipment in parks last week. Union previously closed the city auditorium for physical activities.
Meetings
The auditorium is still being used for city meetings, allowing staff and board members to space out.
After a Monday, March 30 closed session, the Board of Aldermen voted to give Rost authority to give up to two weeks of paid leave to people in quarantine because of concerns over possible exposure to COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
Rost said one city employee has been in self-quarantine after experiencing respiratory congestion. The employee was not considered a candidate for testing.
“He’s almost done (with quarantine), without any additional symptoms,” Rost said.
Four board members attended the meeting at City Hall, while the remainder took part either by Zoom video conference or using their cell phones.
A Monday, March 23, planning and zoning commission meeting, in which some commissioners and officials took part remotely, went well, Rost said.
The city plans to use a similar setup for the April 13 Board of Aldermen meeting, if there is enough business to attend to. Rost said committee meetings will be consolidated into the main meeting, with staff presentations and recommendations usually done at committee meetings being done at the business meeting.
Recycling Event
Union’s electronics recycling event that had been scheduled for April 25 has been canceled because of the extension of coronavirus restrictions. A fall event planned for 8 a.m. Nov. 14 is still scheduled. That recycling event will take place at the city’s street department maintenance shed, 202 W. Brown St.
City Hall Construction
Construction on Union’s new City Hall is progressing, with workers inside social distancing.
Some outside work was delayed because of rain, but the exterior brick was nearing completion, Rost said.
“It’s still ahead of schedule,” he said.
Rost also has been talking to restaurants who are making a small profit despite having to go to take out only. He said the public has been generous in tipping servers.
“It’s not easy for a sit-down restaurant to act like a drive-thru, but it seems to be working very well,” he said.