Wed February 22 Edition of The Missourian

Missourian subscribers in the Union and outlying areas will receive the Wednesday edition later than usual due to a Post Office error. The newspapers were inadvertently sent to St. Louis Tuesday evening after being delivered to the Union Post Office. The papers have been located and Post Office officials are making every effort to get them delivered as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding regarding this snafu which is entirely out of our control.