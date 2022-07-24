Two men have died in apparent drownings within Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The first drowning occurred on the Meramec River on Thursday, July 21.
The highway patrol reports that Lawrence J. Krumrey, 65, of Chesterfield, was kayaking on the river downstream from the River Round Access Conservation Area. The area is east of St. Clair in rural Franklin County.
As Krumrey was kayaking, his boat overturned and he went under the water. He never resurfaced. His body was pulled from the water by an unidentified friend and he was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Clair Ambulance District personnel.
Krumrey was not wearing a life jacket, according to the highway patrol. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue pending funeral arrangements.
The second drowning occurred Saturday, July 23, around 8:30 p.m.
The highway patrol reports that the body of Tyler P. McDermott, 28, of Lonedell, was found in front of a wooden dock in front of 124 Apollo Drive, an address in the Lonedell Lakes neighborhood in far southeast Franklin County.
The highway patrol said it is unknown how McDermott got into the water.
The deaths of Krumrey and McDermott mark the second and third drownings in Franklin County this year. Earlier this summer, Uriel P. Ramirez, 25, of Collinsville, Illinois, drowned in the Meramec River after jumping off of a bluff into the water.