There will be no repeat state championship for the St. Francis Borgia Regional baseball Knights.
Union will not be able to make it three girls soccer state tournaments in a row.
And there will be no track athletes ascending the medal stand this spring.
Following an announcement by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Thursday afternoon, the plug was pulled on spring sports.
After Parson stated public and charter schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the St. Louis Archdiocese followed with a similar announcement.
That brought official cancellation by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, MSHSAA.
MSHSAA announced the cancellation of all remaining post-season events for the 2019-20 school year in a statement.
“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” MSHSAA Executive Director Kerwin Urhahn said in the MSHSAA statement. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”
That means seniors in the Class of 2020 will not have a chance to play in their final spring.
“To our senior participants — we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn stated. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.
“The MSHSAA office thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process,” said Urhahn.
MSHSAA hopes to resume regular operations with the fall 2020-21 season.