Three railroad crossings in rural Franklin County will close this week so that repairs can be made at the crossings.
The first railroad crossing to close will be on St. John’s Island Road near Washington. This crossing will be closed at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, and remain closed until 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. The road will be closed to all traffic during the repairs.
Two other railroad crossings, one in Berger and one in Etlah, will close Friday, Feb. 24. Both crossings are along Highway B.
The crossings will not be closed at the same time. Work is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. on the Etlah crossing and is expected to take about four hours to complete.
The repair work at Berger will begin after the repairs at Etlah are concluded.
Work at both crossings will be completed on Friday and Highway B is expected to reopen to motor vehicle traffic by 4 p.m.