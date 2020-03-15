Students in the St. Clair R-XIII School District will not have class Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse announced on Sunday.
In a post on Facebook, Kruse announced a person with a connection to the school and community has been tested or coronavirus (COVID-19). While results are not in, the school district is closing for two days to monitor the situation.
A full text of Kruse's post is below.
"#STCR13 Family-We have been monitoring the corona virus, COVID-19, situation closely. I have just been notified that a person with a connection to our school and community has been tested for the virus. Official results have not yet been received, but the person may be a "presumptive positive."
Guidelines from the CDC recommend that in this situation, schools close for a short period while the situation is assessed and it is determined if further actions are necessary.
The St. Clair R-XIII School District will be closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday March 17. Information about further actions and possible longer term closings will be forthcoming."