The St. Clair R-XIII School Board held an emergency session Monday night, following a meeting earlier in the day with the Franklin County Health Department and area school officials.
At the meeting, county superintendents made the decision to close all schools.
This closure will tentatively end Friday, April 3. All school activities, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, will be canceled during the time schools are closed.
St. Clair schools were closed Monday and Tuesday following the testing of a St. Clair resident for COVID-19. Results of the test have not been confirmed.
Paper and Pencil
When asked about the education plan while schools are closed, Superintendent Kyle Kruse said the district will utilize pencil and paper.
“We’re planning to spend the rest of this week finalizing and making copies,” he said. “Our goal is 10 lessons all review, and completable at home to go out starting next week.”
As of right now, the idea is to make the papers available through either email or pickup.
The district’s central office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meals Continue
According to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch, a waiver has been sent to the school allowing OPAA!, the school’s food service provider, to provide students two meals a day during the closure.
“The plan is to have OPAA!, like they do in July, go to the 11 areas that we would normally go to and provide students two meals, and that would cover them for lunch and breakfast for the following day,” she said.
According to Aitch, the school is able to start the meal delivery Wednesday and will operate the full length of the closure.