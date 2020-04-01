The St. Clair R-XIII School District has modified its process of distributing free meals for students during the school closure.
As a result, many drop-off times have been changed.
The district is providing grab-and-go meals through its food service provider, OPAA!, similar to what is done each July.
Currently, the district is providing multiple meals Monday through Friday to children living within the school district boundaries.
Students are able to pick up two meals free of charge each day at the following locations and times:
• St. Clair High School (back entrance), 10 a.m. to noon.
• First Baptist Church (Springfield), 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Oak Ridge Estates, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• American Legion, 215 W. Gravois, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• St. Clair Firehouse, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
• St. Clair Ambulance, Highway 47 and Highway 30, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
• Franklin County Co-op, 1773 W. Springfield Road, time to be determined.
• St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Village Green (Caddy Court), 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Crescent Village, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Orchard Park, 11 to 11:15 a.m.
• Paradise Mobile Home Park, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• Lake St. Clair, 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
• St. Clair Spray Park, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
All meals are free and there is no enrollment or registration needed.
For more information, contact Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch at 636-629-3500, extension 1000.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) Food Service Office submitted two waivers to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the free meals.