Many organizations have closed and canceled events due to the coronavirus and testing of a St. Clair resident for COVID-19.
Results of the test have not been confirmed.
As of right now, the St. Clair R-XIII School District, Lonedell R-XIV School District, the St. Clair branch of Scenic Regional Library and St. Clair Senior Center have all ceased operations until April.
The school districts tentatively expect classes to begin again Monday, April 6.
The senior center will begin operating at normal hours Wednesday, April 1.
The St. Clair library closed Monday and Tuesday of this week due to the pending coronavirus test.
All Scenic Regional Library branches will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, through Saturday, April 4. Programming will be suspended until Wednesday, May 13.
The city hall gymnasium also is closed for public use until further notice.
Cancellations
The following community events have been canceled or postponed:
• Remaining KC Hall Lent dinners.
• All Scenic Regional Library programs.
• All Senior Center activities.
• Senior Center Rummage sale Saturday, March 21.`
• Library Community Garden dedication Saturday, March 21.
• Senior Center Chili Supper Saturday, March 28.
• Chamber of Commerce Celebrate St. Clair banquet Saturday, March 28.
• All park events.
This may be an incomplete list, as The Missourian is frequently updating its lists.