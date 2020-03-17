The St. Clair officials said they are closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The city said it has been and will continue to be in contact with the local health department and county officials, adding the pandemic is ever-changing.
Officials are available to assist the community wherever possible — for the health, welfare and safety of citizens, employees and community as a whole remaining top priority.
In an effort to limit the possible transmission of COVID-19, as well as to keep its employees healthy and ensure that municipal operations can continue as normal as possible, officials are asking citizens to limit visits to city hall or the police department if at all possible.
Except for minor internal changes, all other city business will be conducted as normal.
In the event of an emergency, people are asked to call 911. Nonemergency police can be reached at 636-629-1313.
Officials are available to help via phone, 636-629-0333, or website at www.stclairmo.us.
There is an outside payment box located in the front of city hall. The bright yellow box is located at the corner of the front parking lot. People also can pay online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by phone at 866-246-9666.
No Disconnects
City officials said they understand that water and other utility services play critical roles during daily life. Therefore, effective immediately, the city of St. Clair Water Works Department is suspending all disconnections for nonpayment and delaying any late fees for residential and business customers, until further notice.
As a reminder to all residents, residents should only flush toilet paper. Do not flush wipes, paper towels, tissues, feminine hygiene products, or any other sort of paper — these all can cause sewer backups.
The city hall gymnasium is closed for public use until further notice. The gym is closed for walkers, open gym, taekwondo, pickleball and all other programs/events.
All park pavilion rentals are encouraged to keep parties to a maximum of 50 individuals.
All residential rental inspections have been suspended until further notice and will be granted a 60-day temporary occupancy permit. Regular inspections will resume after 60 days, at which time all temporary permits will be inspected.
Court Closed
St. Clair Municipal Court has been canceled for the month of March. People should contact the court at 636-629-5194 with any questions and to discuss payments.
The Community Center will continue to operate. Currently, the center is not open for public use at this time, other than meal pickup and delivery the remainder of this week.
Starting Monday, March 23, all meals will be delivered only by the MEAAA staff and volunteers.
For more information about the agency’s operations, call 636-629-2187.
As a general reminder, residents should practice good hygiene, including cleaning hands often, avoiding close contact, staying home if sick, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently.
City staff will continue to clean, sanitize and operate with PPE equipment as needed for the protection of the employees and citizens.
The city of St. Clair will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the local and state health departments as this situation evolves.
Due to the fluidity of the coronavirus, all this information is subject to further modifications and restrictions, officials said, adding they will do their best in keeping citizens up to date via the city website and local media.
City Officials Monitoring Virus